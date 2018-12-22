Snow Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) by 67.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp sold 251,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 120,350 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $615,000, down from 371,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.43. About 30.17M shares traded or 41.82% up from the average. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 23.69% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 14/03/2018 West Virginia orders ETP to stop some work on Rover natgas pipe; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN’S APPALACHIA LOGISTICS ‘IMPROVING DRAMATICALLY’; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY – $3.5 BLN CREDIT AGREEMENT MATURES ON APRIL 26, 2023; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY SAYS ENTERED APRIL 26 CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH TOTAL COMMITMENTS OF $2 BLN & TOTAL MAXIMUM REVOLVING CREDIT AMOUNT OF $3.5 BLN – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOVES SHARE STAKE IN SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Outlook on Southwestern Energy Remains Stable; 30/05/2018 – ETP seeks U.S. approval to start Rover natgas pipe by May 31; 23/04/2018 – DJ Southwestern Energy Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWN); 02/04/2018 – Southwestern Energy at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd (GRMN) by 55.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc sold 5,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,570 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $320,000, down from 10,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Garmin Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $61.33. About 1.49 million shares traded or 33.69% up from the average. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 5.97% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 02/05/2018 – Garmin Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.05; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL- EXPANDED CONNEXT ECOSYSTEM NOW INCLUDES FLTPLAN.COM WEBSITE, FLTPLAN GO APP ON APPLE AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 520 Plus — a GPS cycling computer with advanced navigation and connected features; 13/03/2018 – Nordea: Nordea rolls out payment solution for Fitbit, Garmin smartwatches; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 56C; 13/03/2018 – NORDEA ROLLS OUT PAYMENT SOLUTION FOR FITBIT, GARMIN SMARTWATCH; 02/05/2018 – Garmin 1Q Rev $711M; 26/04/2018 – Garmin® unveils the Approach® Z80, an innovative golf laser range finder with integrated GPS and preloaded course map overlays; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 130 — a compact GPS bike computer designed for use on any ride; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL – FLIGHT PLANS MAY BE TRANSFERRED FROM FLTPLAN GO TO GARMIN PILOT APPLICATION FOR IOS AND ANDROID USERS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.09, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 29 investors sold GRMN shares while 107 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 78.02 million shares or 3.30% more from 75.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Reilly Financial Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 232 shares. Daiwa Group has invested 0% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 0.64% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). State Common Retirement Fund invested in 508,291 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Piedmont Invest has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Wellington Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership holds 31,488 shares. Blair William Il has invested 0% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 0.02% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 106,002 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Com has 358,285 shares. Capstone Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company has 1,051 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo holds 0.01% or 3,032 shares. Investment House Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.14% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.06% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Thompson Davis Com reported 250 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Enterprise Fin Corp holds 0.01% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) or 387 shares.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 26 selling transactions for $371.58 million activity. On Thursday, July 19 Desbois Patrick sold $252,460 worth of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) or 3,884 shares. $1.09 million worth of stock was sold by PEMBLE CLIFTON A on Thursday, September 20.

More notable recent Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Garmin acquires flight plan company FitPlan – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley boosts Garmin’s target on Aviation potential – Seeking Alpha” published on September 21, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Fitbit’s Latest Update to Lure Customers With Innovative Apps – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN), Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) – 5 Stocks To Have On Your Radar Next Week – Benzinga” published on September 07, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tough To Like The Valuation On Garmin Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2018.

Among 16 analysts covering Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN), 3 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 19% are positive. Garmin Ltd. had 34 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Tigress Financial on Friday, December 15. The stock has “Buy” rating by Longbow on Wednesday, July 19. The firm has “Neutral” rating by DA Davidson given on Friday, September 11. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, October 29. Dougherty & Company downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, October 15 report. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Thursday, February 18 by Credit Suisse. Sterne Agee CRT initiated Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) on Tuesday, September 29 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform” on Thursday, August 4. As per Wednesday, November 1, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, May 7 by Credit Suisse.

Analysts await Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.79 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.79 per share. GRMN’s profit will be $149.16 million for 19.41 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Garmin Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.00% negative EPS growth.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75B and $3.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novanta Inc by 280,597 shares to 643,517 shares, valued at $44.02 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cantel Medical Corp (NYSE:CMN) by 294,044 shares in the quarter, for a total of 984,717 shares, and has risen its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Analysts await Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 91.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.12 per share. SWN’s profit will be $131.63 million for 3.73 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Southwestern Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Southwestern Energy’s (SWN) CEO Bill Way on Q1 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on April 27, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on October 26, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Southwestern Energy: Completing Its Reversal Higher – Seeking Alpha” on August 24, 2018. More interesting news about Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Is Southwestern Energy A Good Investment? – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Southwestern Energy: Back In The Saddle – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 28, 2016.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.08, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 38 investors sold SWN shares while 85 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 562.51 million shares or 7.14% more from 525.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 67.90M are owned by Blackrock Inc. Van Hulzen Asset Management Lc holds 0.05% or 37,825 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 756,911 shares. Ally owns 465,000 shares. Moreover, Thompson Davis Inc has 0.01% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 500 shares. Woodstock holds 27,410 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 216,800 are held by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. The Pennsylvania-based Jfs Wealth Advsr Lc has invested 0% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Oxbow Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 36,400 shares. The Tennessee-based Patten Grp has invested 0.04% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Mutual Of America Llc invested in 0.04% or 501,142 shares. Kentucky Retirement System holds 28,954 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.02% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Ancora Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 145,000 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt Inc accumulated 17,135 shares.

Since November 6, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $63,798 activity.

Snow Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.43 billion and $2.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Outfront Media Inc by 52,042 shares to 230,795 shares, valued at $4.60 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 434,583 shares in the quarter, for a total of 724,853 shares, and has risen its stake in Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB).