Wilen Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Nn Inc. (NNBR) by 45.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp bought 67,857 shares as the company's stock declined 65.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 217,857 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.38M, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Nn Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.89M market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $5.84. About 2.22 million shares traded or 209.36% up from the average. NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) has declined 74.90% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.90% the S&P500.

Sns Financial Group Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 170% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc bought 1,054 shares as the company's stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,674 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.35 million, up from 620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $673.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64M shares traded or 91.61% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500.

Since September 13, 2018, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $159,897 activity. Brunner Robert E bought 4,000 shares worth $25,240. On Thursday, September 13 the insider Floyd David bought $19,284. Heiter Matthew S. bought 2,150 shares worth $34,379.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.53, from 1.32 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 13 investors sold NNBR shares while 21 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 34.29 million shares or 37.40% more from 24.96 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. has 18,361 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard reported 1.75M shares. Park West Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.07M shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 29,200 shares. Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR). Jennison Assoc Limited Company has 0.05% invested in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) for 3.46 million shares. New York-based Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR). Dc Capital Advsr Limited holds 1.83% of its portfolio in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) for 250,000 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 56,880 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The has invested 0% in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR). Rhumbline Advisers holds 28,137 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd reported 129,112 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 42,352 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Lc has 0.07% invested in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) for 43,347 shares. Moreover, Redmond Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.16% invested in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR).

Among 8 analysts covering NN Inc (NASDAQ:NNBR), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. NN Inc had 15 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Mkt Perform” rating on Thursday, September 3 by William Blair. The rating was maintained by Avondale on Friday, March 11 with “Market Outperform”. The stock of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 3 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Monday, July 16 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, December 21, the company rating was initiated by Lake Street. The stock of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, October 11 by Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus maintained NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) rating on Monday, August 13. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $23 target. The stock of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, October 26. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, September 28 by SunTrust. Zacks upgraded NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) rating on Friday, August 28. Zacks has “Sell” rating and $26 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Eagle Ridge Management accumulated 0.12% or 403 shares. Sarl reported 1.28% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Connable Office reported 1.24% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cap Ca owns 8.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 12,844 shares. Goldstein Munger accumulated 301 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Milestone Gru stated it has 244 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 14,131 shares or 4.96% of all its holdings. Overbrook Mngmt Corporation invested in 140 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Ccm Invest Advisers Limited Liability Company reported 3.94% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kbc Group Incorporated Nv reported 126,477 shares stake. Raymond James Associate reported 350,836 shares. Cedar Hill Assocs Limited Liability invested in 0.1% or 230 shares. Farr Miller & Washington Dc invested 0.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Michigan-based Arcadia Invest Mi has invested 1.37% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested in 168,490 shares or 1.42% of the stock.

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Amazon.com had 330 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, January 11. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, April 1 with “Buy”. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities on Friday, July 29. Piper Jaffray maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Tuesday, January 9. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $1400.0 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, July 24. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan on Friday, July 28 with “Buy”. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, November 28 by Citigroup. Maxim Group initiated Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Thursday, June 23 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James upgraded the shares of AMZN in report on Thursday, August 27 to “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 25 by Mizuho.

Sns Financial Group Llc, which manages about $341.17M and $417.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 3,129 shares to 91,708 shares, valued at $15.46 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Call) (EEM) by 117,799 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,800 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (EEM).

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 22 selling transactions for $92.11 million activity. On Wednesday, August 15 the insider Reynolds Shelley sold $824,513. The insider WILKE JEFFREY A sold 1,230 shares worth $1.85M. $3.90M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by Blackburn Jeffrey M on Wednesday, August 15. STONESIFER PATRICIA Q also sold $2.31 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Friday, November 2. On Wednesday, August 15 the insider Olsavsky Brian T sold $3.87 million. Zapolsky David had sold 1,929 shares worth $3.02M on Thursday, November 15.

