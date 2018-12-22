Thomas Story & Son Llc increased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 888.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas Story & Son Llc bought 138,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 154,231 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.31 million, up from 15,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas Story & Son Llc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $19.87. About 4.39M shares traded or 78.65% up from the average. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 1.86% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY INCLUDES DEBT REPAYMENT OF $78 MLN DURING FIRST THREE QTRS OF 2018; 08/05/2018 – Gentex at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX TARGETS SHARE BUYBACK OF ABOUT $425M FOR CALENDAR YEAR; 09/03/2018 Gentex Announces Capital Allocation Strategy, Additional Share Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Quarterly Cash Div; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX 10% BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN, CAPEX, AMONG OTHERS FOR 2018; 20/04/2018 – Gentex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Net $111.3M; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – SEES CALENDAR YEAR 2018 TOTAL LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION OF 53.09 MLN; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION FOR THE REMAINDER OF 2018 IS CURRENTLY FORECASTED TO IMPROVE, ESPECIALLY IN SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR

Somerset Capital Management Llp increased its stake in Transocean Limited (RIG) by 73.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp bought 1.12M shares as the company’s stock declined 25.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.64 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $36.84 million, up from 1.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Transocean Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $6.49. About 32.45 million shares traded or 96.34% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 19.78% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF REST SONGA STARTS MARCH 21; 18/04/2018 – Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – THROUGH A JV WITH FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY HAYFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, PURCHASED 33.3% INTEREST IN WEST RIGEL; 21/03/2018 – Transocean: Subscription Period Expired at 6:59 P.M. EDT on March 20; 15/03/2018 – NORWAY PETROLEUM SAFETY AUTH. GIVES TRANSOCEAN NOTICE OF ORDER; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – EXPECTS TO SETTLE COMPULSORY ACQUISITION WITH DELIVERY OF CONSIDERATION TO SONGA OFFSHORE SHAREHOLDERS ON OR ABOUT MARCH 28, 2018; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY ACQUISITION OF; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Expected to be Available for Charter in the 1Q of 2019; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Acquires Interest in Harsh Environment Newbuild Semisubmersible; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.24, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 47 investors sold RIG shares while 101 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 334.58 million shares or 17.95% more from 283.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mngmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 482 shares. Fund Mgmt Sa has invested 0.03% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Encompass Capital Advsr Ltd Company invested in 1.02% or 850,000 shares. Gsa Cap Partners Llp owns 174,661 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Lc has invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.83 million shares. Stratos Wealth Partners Limited holds 0% or 7,539 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt stated it has 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested in 220,623 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Cwm Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.14% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Architects Inc holds 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) or 775 shares. Liberty Mutual Group Incorporated Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.03% or 87,345 shares. Moreover, Invest Counsel has 0.14% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 27,075 shares. Qci Asset Inc Ny holds 0% or 65 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Company reported 3,154 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Somerset Capital Management Llp, which manages about $3.32 billion and $441.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Femsa (NYSE:FMX) by 13,600 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $106.03M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 42 analysts covering Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG), 21 have Buy rating, 8 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Transocean Ltd had 120 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy” on Thursday, October 12. The firm has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Thursday, February 15. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $10 target in Tuesday, August 16 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 2 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 24 by Tudor Pickering. As per Thursday, November 2, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, December 13 by Credit Suisse. Susquehanna maintained the shares of RIG in report on Friday, February 16 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, March 16 by Citigroup. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Tuesday, August 18 report.

Since September 27, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 insider sales for $578,762 activity. Nash Kevin C sold $128,999 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) on Thursday, September 27. Shares for $85,671 were sold by Boehm Neil on Thursday, September 27. Another trade for 17,863 shares valued at $384,498 was made by Downing Steven R on Thursday, September 27.

