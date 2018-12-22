Somerville Kurt F Lowered Pepsico (PEP) Holding By $448,773; Wingstop (WING) SI Increased By 3.13%

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) had an increase of 3.13% in short interest. WING’s SI was 4.02 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 3.13% from 3.90M shares previously. With 554,300 avg volume, 7 days are for Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING)’s short sellers to cover WING’s short positions. The SI to Wingstop Inc’s float is 13.88%. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $59.93. About 660,974 shares traded or 15.72% up from the average. Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) has risen 82.42% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WING News: 03/05/2018 – WINGSTOP SEES FY ADJ. EPS OF 75C, EST. 77C; 03/05/2018 – WINGSTOP INC WING.O – QTRLY DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES INCREASED 9.5%; 03/05/2018 – WINGSTOP INC WING.O SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $0.69; 03/05/2018 – Wingstop Sees FY Adj EPS 75c; 03/05/2018 – Wingstop 1Q Adj EPS 25c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Wingstop; 19/03/2018 – WINGSTOP: RESIGNATION OF FLYNN K. DEKKER AS CHIEF MARKETING; 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio; 03/05/2018 – WINGSTOP 1Q ADJ EPS 25C, EST. 19C; 03/05/2018 – Wingstop 1Q Rev $37.4M

Somerville Kurt F decreased Pepsico (PEP) stake by 7.99% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Somerville Kurt F sold 4,043 shares as Pepsico (PEP)’s stock rose 2.31%. The Somerville Kurt F holds 46,544 shares with $5.20 million value, down from 50,587 last quarter. Pepsico now has $154.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $109.42. About 13.26 million shares traded or 204.88% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has declined 0.46% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI COLA PRODUCTS PHILS INC PIP.PS – IS REQUESTING THE SUGAR REGULATORY ADMINISTRATION FOR RECLASSIFICATION OF HIGH FRUCTOSE CORN SYRUP IMPORTS; 17/04/2018 – Global Fruit Juice Market Study 2018-2023 with Coca Cola and PepsiCo Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net $1.34B; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE SNACKS; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – UPON CLOSING, BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS TEAM IS “MANIACALLY” FOCUSED ON GETTING NAB BUSINESS BACK TO TRACK IN 2H18, AND WILL SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE EVERY QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth at Least in Line with 2017 2.3%; 19/04/2018 – Hearthside Food buyout backed by US$1.645bn in loans; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO 1Q CORE EPS 96C, EST. 93C; REAFFIRMS YEAR CORE EPS VIEW

Among 8 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PepsiCo had 12 analyst reports since July 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 4 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Positive” rating by Susquehanna on Friday, September 28. On Wednesday, July 11 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, October 3 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 11 by Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bank downgraded PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) on Tuesday, July 3 to “Hold” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of PEP in report on Wednesday, October 3 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) earned “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Friday, October 5. BMO Capital Markets maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) on Wednesday, October 3 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Outperform” on Friday, September 28.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 682 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 502 raised stakes. 952.72 million shares or 0.70% less from 959.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since October 4, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $22.66 million activity. Khan Mehmood sold $18.53 million worth of stock. Another trade for 12,024 shares valued at $1.29M was made by Yawman David on Tuesday, October 16. Shares for $587,364 were sold by Narasimhan Laxman. $2.26 million worth of stock was sold by Spanos Mike on Wednesday, October 31.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on February, 15 before the open. They expect $1.49 EPS, up 13.74% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.31 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 18.36 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.29% negative EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Wingstop had 14 analyst reports since August 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, September 11 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, October 18 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, August 27 with “Buy”. The stock of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) earned “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Wednesday, October 3. The stock of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, October 22 by Wedbush. BTIG Research downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, September 4 report. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, October 3 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) on Friday, August 3 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) earned “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Tuesday, October 30. Barclays Capital maintained Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) on Monday, August 6 with “Equal-Weight” rating.