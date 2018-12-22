Toron Capital Markets Inc increased its stake in Groupe Cgi Inc (GIB) by 1.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc bought 6,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 382,505 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $24.64 million, up from 376,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Groupe Cgi Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $57.78. About 262,113 shares traded or 24.45% up from the average. CGI Group Inc. (NYSE:GIB) has risen 18.27% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GIB News: 16/05/2018 – CGI ACQUIRES IT CONSULTING FIRM FACILITé INFORMATIQUE TO STRENGTHEN ITS CANADIAN MARKET LEADERSHIP POSITION; 15/03/2018 – CREATIVEDRIVE BUYS CGI, AUGMENTED REALITY, IMMERSIVE CONTENT; 16/05/2018 – CGI Acquires IT Consulting Firm Facilite Informatique; 02/05/2018 – CGI Group 2Q EPS C$0.94; 03/05/2018 – CGI GROUP INC GlBa.TO : EIGHT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$80 FROM C$77; 16/05/2018 – CGI acquires IT consulting firm Facilité Informatique to strengthen its Canadian market leadership position; 02/05/2018 – CGI GROUP 2Q ADJ EBIT C$424.4M, EST. C$423.5M; 15/03/2018 – CreativeDrive Acquires CGI, Augmented Reality and lmmersive Content Tech Startup Decora; 15/05/2018 – TD to leverage CGI Wealth360 Portfolio Management Solution; 08/05/2018 – CGI TO BUY BACK 3.63M OF SHRS HELD BY CAISSE DE DEPOT

Soroban Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 56.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp bought 1.14 million shares as the company’s stock declined 12.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.16M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $225.58M, up from 2.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $60.72. About 1.25 million shares traded or 61.76% up from the average. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 12.78% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 07/05/2018 – 40 North Takes Stake in Chemicals Maker W.R. Grace; 07/05/2018 – STAKE REPORTED BY DAVID WINTER IN W.R. GRACE IS HELD THROUGH INVESTMENT PLATFORM 40 NORTH MANAGEMENT LLC; 07/05/2018 – WR Grace at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 30/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle completes sale of portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W. R. Grace & Co; 14/05/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – FOLLOWING BLASER’S RESIGNATION, WILLIAM DOCKMAN WILL ASSUME ROLE OF INTERIM CFO; 03/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WHEREBY THE CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – THE NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES HAS 7-YR TERM LOAN FACILITY OF $950 MLN & 5-YR $400 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 10/04/2018 – W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Declines to Comment on Honeywell (HON) Speculation, Doesn’t Comment on Rumors in the Marketplace – Bloomberg; 07/05/2018 – 40 North Reports 9.9% Stake in W.R. Grace & Co. — Filing

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $2.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 53,942 shares to 275,269 shares, valued at $14.59 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 26,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,055 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent CGI Group Inc. (NYSE:GIB) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “NASBA launches long-term collaboration with CGI for managed IT services – PRNewswire” on December 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CGI Group (GIB) Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on November 07, 2018, Gurufocus.com published: “6 Undervalued Stocks With High Business Predictability – GuruFocus.com” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about CGI Group Inc. (NYSE:GIB) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “CGI welcomes Kathy Waller to its Board of Directors – PRNewswire” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “CGI Group (GIB) Appoints Kathy Waller to Board – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Among 9 analysts covering CGI Group (NYSE:GIB), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. CGI Group had 19 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, September 27 with “Neutral”. The rating was upgraded by Desjardins Securities to “Buy” on Wednesday, November 4. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $68 target in Thursday, August 2 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained CGI Group Inc. (NYSE:GIB) on Tuesday, August 22 with “Buy” rating. The stock of CGI Group Inc. (NYSE:GIB) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 1. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, January 28 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of CGI Group Inc. (NYSE:GIB) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 10 by Dundee Securities. Societe Generale downgraded CGI Group Inc. (NYSE:GIB) on Thursday, November 10 to “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Desjardins Securities on Friday, May 27. The stock of CGI Group Inc. (NYSE:GIB) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, November 12 by RBC Capital Markets.

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82B and $6.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 44,145 shares to 442,030 shares, valued at $527.55 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 1.87 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.22 million shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.28, from 0.8 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 26 investors sold GRA shares while 65 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 57.20 million shares or 1.03% more from 56.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gilder Gagnon Howe Ltd Liability accumulated 218,583 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Public Limited Com has 0.03% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 241,006 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Inc has invested 0.23% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). First Hawaiian Bancshares, Hawaii-based fund reported 448 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Communications reported 0.02% stake. 3,895 were accumulated by Williams Jones & Associates Ltd Liability Co. 1,651 are held by Reilly Advsrs Ltd Liability Company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 214 shares or 0% of the stock. 40 North Management Lc accumulated 54.89% or 6.66M shares. 1.78 million were reported by Gates Cap Management. Moreover, Atika Lc has 1.06% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 83,000 shares. Geode Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 593,585 shares. Walleye Trading Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 12,131 shares. Enterprise Service owns 60 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.01% or 12,253 shares.

More notable recent W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Grace Announces 2019 FCC Catalysts Pricing Actions NYSE:GRA – GlobeNewswire” on December 17, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Schwinn Named President of Grace’s Specialty Catalysts Business – GlobeNewswire” published on November 05, 2018, Gurufocus.com published: “Largest Insider Trades of the Week – GuruFocus.com” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Hudson La Force Elected President and Chief Executive Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on November 08, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Ex-Goldman Sachs employee pleads guilty to insider trading – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 19, 2018.