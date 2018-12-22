Sound Shore Management Inc decreased its stake in International Paper Company (IP) by 3.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc sold 114,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.55 million shares of the paper company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $174.51 million, down from 3.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in International Paper Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $39.12. About 6.16 million shares traded or 47.19% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 21.99% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.99% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC – “STRONGLY ADVISE SHAREHOLDERS TO TAKE NO ACTION” IN REGARD TO DEAL WITH INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Net $729M; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA CEO REITERATES THAT INTERNATIONAL PAPER PROPOSAL ENTIRELY FAILS TO VALUE GROUP’S INTRINSIC BUSINESS WORTH, PROSPECTS; 26/04/2018 – International paper disappointed Smurfit not engaging on bid; 26/03/2018 – SKG: Smurfit Kappa Group PLC: Statement re Rejection of Revised Proposal from International Paper; 16/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER -INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY SUPPORTS IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL TIMELINE; 26/03/2018 – International Paper Company Submission of Revised Proposal for Smurfit Kappa Group plc; 16/05/2018 – IP SAYS SMURFIT ‘DEPRIVING SHAREHOLDERS’ OF OPPORTUNITY; 06/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER – POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER SAYS “EXECUTED WELL IN A HEAVY OUTAGE QUARTER AND MANAGED THROUGH WEATHER RELATED DISRUPTIONS, DISTRIBUTION CHALLENGES”

Cibc World Markets Inc increased its stake in Methanex Corp (MEOH) by 3.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc bought 17,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 494,950 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $39.15M, up from 477,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Methanex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $47.44. About 664,218 shares traded or 4.77% up from the average. Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) has declined 0.30% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MEOH News: 25/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP QTRLY ADJ REVENUE $987 MLN VS $832 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 13/03/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 14/05/2018 – METHANEX HOLDER M&G URGES POSSIBLE STRATEGIC REVIEW; 25/04/2018 – Methanex Corporation – Notice of Cash Dividend; 16/03/2018 – Methanex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP QTRLY REVENUE $962 MLN VS $810 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: METHANEX HOLDER M&G INVESTMENT CUTS STAKE TO 19%; 25/04/2018 – Methanex Corporation — Notice of Cash Dividend; 14/05/2018 – M&G: METHANEX REVIEW WOULD RESULT IN SELLING ASSETS OR CO; 20/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP MX.TO : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$42.95 FROM C$42.76

More notable recent Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PPG Industries & Lomon Billions Expand TiO2 Supply Deal – Nasdaq” on November 28, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “RSI Alert: Methanex (MEOH) Now Oversold – Nasdaq” published on December 10, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Eastman Chemical, Packaging Corp of America and Methanex – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Declares Share Repurchase Worth $200M – Nasdaq” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “6 Stocks to Gain as Trump, Xi Hammer Out Trade Truce – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $23.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 456,032 shares to 325,644 shares, valued at $8.98 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 18,135 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,057 shares, and cut its stake in Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF).

Among 14 analysts covering Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Methanex Corporation had 85 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 9 by Cowen & Co. The company was maintained on Friday, October 27 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, January 19 by Monness Crespi & Hardt. On Monday, October 3 the stock rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, October 17. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 11 by Citigroup. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong Buy” on Tuesday, May 17. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of MEOH in report on Friday, June 30 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Sell” on Friday, October 13. The company was upgraded on Friday, July 29 by TD Securities.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.15, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 41 investors sold IP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 249 raised stakes. 319.50 million shares or 3.11% less from 329.74 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Co has invested 0.13% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Pinnacle Limited owns 8,262 shares. Burt Wealth holds 0% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) or 229 shares. Sasco Ct has 3.33% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Alpha Windward Limited Liability Com owns 756 shares. First Dallas Inc has 117,541 shares for 3.61% of their portfolio. Aviva Public Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% or 198,781 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset reported 14,802 shares stake. Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). 236,411 were accumulated by Hbk Lp. Cim Investment Mangement Inc has 0.28% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 15,845 shares. California Employees Retirement owns 999,915 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Fjarde Ap reported 108,675 shares stake. First Allied Advisory Ser Inc stated it has 31,211 shares. American Bancshares reported 10,481 shares.

More recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Bull Case For BlackBerry: ‘Licensing, IP And Other’ – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018. Also Fool.com published the news titled: “IP-Oh My Goodness – The Motley Fool” on December 19, 2018. Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI), CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) – Large 3PLs Break Into Frothy Memphis Headhaul Market – Benzinga” with publication date: December 18, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15 billion and $5.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvent Electric Plc by 289,201 shares to 4.99 million shares, valued at $135.53M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Goodyear Tire And Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 1.30 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $1.69 million activity. SIMS JOHN V sold $256,821 worth of stock or 4,725 shares. 17,000 shares were sold by Nicholls Timothy S, worth $893,088 on Tuesday, August 28.

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 28.35% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.27 per share. IP’s profit will be $660.21 million for 6.00 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.49% EPS growth.

Among 19 analysts covering International Paper Company (NYSE:IP), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 47% are positive. International Paper Company had 86 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America upgraded International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) on Tuesday, January 2 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 18 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, August 20 by RBC Capital Markets. Wells Fargo upgraded International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) rating on Friday, June 1. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $7000 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Tuesday, July 11. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 15 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, June 29 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Jefferies maintained International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) on Tuesday, July 4 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $49 target in Tuesday, August 2 report. The stock of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, February 8.