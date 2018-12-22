Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in Applied Materials (AMAT) by 19.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 549,406 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.33M shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $128.81M, up from 2.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Applied Materials for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $30.31. About 24.88 million shares traded or 89.96% up from the average. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 34.67% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS MAINTAINS ANNUAL WFE TARGETS FOR 2018-19; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Records Highest COGS in Over 28 Years; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Stokes Analyst Fears of Slowing Display Market; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $1.22; 17/04/2018 – West Coast Financial Adds Applied Materials: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.21; 26/03/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $65; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q EPS $1.09

Somerset Trust Company decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Trust Company sold 2,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,704 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.80M, down from 28,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Trust Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $715.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74M shares traded or 140.04% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 18/03/2018 – Tajikistan News: Saudi Crown Prince will meet Apple, Google teams; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 30/04/2018 – There’s a lot riding on Apple earnings Tuesday, including the potential for it to jump start the tech sector â€” and possibly the market â€” if it issues a strong report with good guidance; 01/05/2018 – APPLE TO PROVIDE ANOTHER UPDATE ON CAPITAL RETURNS IN A YEAR; 13/03/2018 – The Daily Voice: Apple supplier Wistron secures land to build new site in southern India; 26/03/2018 – Spotify expects 2018 revenue to grow 20-30 pct, slower than 2017 pace; 25/05/2018 – Apple Screen Wizards Throng L.A. Expo to Find Future Displays; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Apple on March 20 for “In application purchasing” (California Inventors); 20/05/2018 – BGR.com: Rumor claims Apple to release a $200 HomePod under the Beats umbrella; 20/03/2018 – Affirm CEO Explains Apple Pay Credit Card (Video)

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49 billion for 7.95 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, September 14 report. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 21. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 11 by Brean Capital. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, July 24 with “Buy”. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Tuesday, August 25 report. As per Friday, November 3, the company rating was maintained by Loop Capital. As per Tuesday, July 26, the company rating was maintained by UBS. On Tuesday, July 25 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Tuesday, January 2. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, June 25.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Holderness Invs Communications reported 29,833 shares stake. Mackenzie Finance invested in 2.21M shares or 1.21% of the stock. Carlson Capital Management holds 0.51% or 8,704 shares. Moreover, Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 2.46% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 26,484 were reported by Davy Asset Limited. Bremer Tru National Association holds 47,589 shares or 2.69% of its portfolio. Edge Wealth Ltd Company accumulated 4.73% or 87,259 shares. Barometer Cap Management invested in 90,676 shares or 1.59% of the stock. 36,868 were accumulated by Ironwood Invest Counsel Lc. Zacks Inv Management has invested 1.18% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sather owns 3,686 shares. Moreover, Pennsylvania Communication has 2.84% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 302,541 shares. Beach Invest Counsel Inc Pa holds 2.8% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 125,913 shares. 56,974 are owned by Usca Ria Ltd Liability Co. Arrow Financial Corp reported 3.83% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. $647,520 worth of stock was sold by KONDO CHRIS on Monday, November 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 115 investors sold AMAT shares while 303 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 722.69 million shares or 1.34% less from 732.53 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Greenleaf Trust holds 0.01% or 7,328 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Trust invested in 3,251 shares or 0% of the stock. Principal Group Incorporated holds 3.44M shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Fred Alger Mngmt invested 1.11% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.22% or 117,457 shares. Trellus Ltd Llc reported 0.84% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Ftb Advsr owns 500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Adirondack Tru reported 2,896 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Burns J W And Inc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 11,100 shares. Diligent Investors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.38% or 17,924 shares in its portfolio. 24,283 were accumulated by Institute For Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.09% or 243,639 shares in its portfolio. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Lp, California-based fund reported 340,190 shares. Old Natl Fincl Bank In reported 8,296 shares. Financial Bank Hapoalim Bm invested 0.12% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

