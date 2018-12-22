Analysts expect SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCSG) to report $0.14 EPS on January, 23.SCSG’s profit would be $866,600 giving it 16.07 P/E if the $0.14 EPS is correct. After having $0.14 EPS previously, SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $9. About 3,327 shares traded. SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCSG) has 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan decreased Genuine Parts Co (GPC) stake by 47% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan sold 4,700 shares as Genuine Parts Co (GPC)’s stock declined 2.44%. The Legg Mason Asset Management Japan holds 5,300 shares with $527,000 value, down from 10,000 last quarter. Genuine Parts Co now has $13.68B valuation. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $93.21. About 1.50 million shares traded or 36.89% up from the average. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 5.88% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON APRIL 27, ESSENDANT INFORMED IT WAS NOT ABLE TO ENTER DISCUSSIONS WITH STAPLES UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT BETWEEN ESSENDANT, GENUINE PARTS; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Comments On Definitive Merger Agreement With Essendant Following Staples’ Conditional, Non-Binding Propos; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – SEES $75 MLN IN ANNUAL RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES AND MORE THAN $100 MLN IN WORKING CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS FROM DEAL; 23/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – UPON DEAL CLOSING, GENUINE PARTS SHAREHOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 51% & ESSENDANT SHAREHOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 49% OF COMBINED CO ON DILUTED BASIS; 18/04/2018 – HERO MOTOCORP LTD HROM.NS SAYS LAUNCHING AN E-COMMERCE PORTAL TO RETAIL HERO GENUINE PARTS AND ACCESSORIES; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts: Staples’ Offer Not a Superior Proposal or LIkeliy to Lead to Superior One; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – GENUINE PARTS TO SEPARATE S.P. RICHARDS INTO STANDALONE CO & SPIN OFF STANDALONE CO TO GENUINE PARTS’ SHAREHOLDERS, FOLLOWED BY MERGER OF ESSENDANT, SPUN-OFF CO; 16/05/2018 – Essendant Confirms Receipt Of Two Proposals: An Unsolicited All-Cash Offer From Staples, Inc. And A Contingent Cash Payment From Genuine Parts Company As An Enhancement To The Agreed Upon Merger; 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge with Genuine Parts Co. Business

Among 2 analysts covering Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Genuine Parts had 2 analyst reports since July 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $100 target in Friday, July 20 report. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, October 30.

More notable recent Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life – The Motley Fool” on November 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Genuine Parts updates on Essendant deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sand In My Shoes – Why I Bought PPL – Seeking Alpha” on November 23, 2018. More interesting news about Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: Genuine Parts Company – Seeking Alpha” published on August 31, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Genuine Parts – The Company Too Many Investors Choose To Ignore – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2018.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $260 activity. 500 shares valued at $50,405 were bought by HOLDER JOHN R on Monday, November 26. Neill James R sold $50,145 worth of stock or 512 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.15, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 29 investors sold GPC shares while 198 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 113.63 million shares or 5.34% more from 107.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Atria Invs accumulated 6,449 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui reported 480,690 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Garrison Fin Corporation invested in 0.44% or 9,008 shares. Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Mason Street Advsrs Llc invested in 0.04% or 20,630 shares. Massachusetts-based Howland Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Riverhead Ltd Company holds 0.03% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) or 9,036 shares. Barclays Public has invested 0.03% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Cibc Asset Management Inc reported 0.01% stake. Cibc World Markets owns 2,929 shares. Mcf Advisors stated it has 2,217 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Sei Investments Company has invested 0.02% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Millennium Mngmt Llc invested in 361,976 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Arcadia Investment Mngmt Corp Mi has invested 0.01% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC).

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $1.32 EPS, up 17.86% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.12 per share. GPC’s profit will be $193.72 million for 17.65 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.50, from 0.5 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 0 investors sold SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 236,582 shares or 24.79% less from 314,582 shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 29,614 were reported by Kennedy Mgmt Inc. Banc Funds Co Ltd Liability Co reported 0.13% stake.

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for SouthCrest Bank, N.A. that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company has market cap of $55.71 million. The firm accepts checking, savings, money market, and noninterest bearing deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s loan products include personal loans for cars, boats, recreational vehicles, and other purchases; home equity lines of credit; loans on investment properties; owner occupied real estate, construction and development, equipment and inventory, practice, and Georgia entertainment tax credit financing; construction to permanent, investment real estate, and acquisition and development loans; and working capital and lines of credit.