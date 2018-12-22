Southeastern Asset Management Inc decreased Cnh Industrial Nv (CNHI) stake by 14.56% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Southeastern Asset Management Inc sold 1.99M shares as Cnh Industrial Nv (CNHI)’s stock declined 20.05%. The Southeastern Asset Management Inc holds 11.67M shares with $140.19M value, down from 13.66 million last quarter. Cnh Industrial Nv now has $11.86 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.84% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $8.76. About 1.11 million shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 27.20% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – NET INDUSTRIAL DEBT GUIDANCE CONFIRMED TO BETWEEN $0.8 BILLION AND $1.0 BILLION; 17/05/2018 – CNH Industrial Marketing Event Set By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial N.V. new buyback program; 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – RICHARD TOBIN IS STEPPING DOWN AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND AS A DIRECTOR OF CNH INDUSTRIAL; 23/05/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – IVECO BUS WINS CONTRACT TO SUPPLY 150 NATURAL GAS BUSES TO PARIS; 19/03/2018 CNH Industrial Announces Senior Leadership Changes; 13/04/2018 – CNH Industrial announces voting results of Annual General Meeting and publication of 2017 Sustainability Report; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial reported 2018 first quarter consolidated revenues up 17% to $6.8 billion, net income at $202 million, or $0.14 p; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CNH INDUSTRIAL’S SR DEBT TO Ba1, AFFIRMS Ba1 C; 29/05/2018 – EXOR RITIENE CHE CNH INDUSTRIAL ABBIA AMPI SPAZI PER CREARE VALORE SENZA FARE SPINOFF – ELKANN

Blackrock Munivest Fund II Inc (MVT) investors sentiment increased to 2.1 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.10, from 2 in 2018Q2. The ratio has increased, as 21 hedge funds increased and opened new holdings, while 10 decreased and sold stakes in Blackrock Munivest Fund II Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 1.54 million shares, up from 1.47 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Blackrock Munivest Fund II Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 7 Increased: 8 New Position: 13.

Among 3 analysts covering CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. CNH Industrial had 4 analyst reports since July 30, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, July 30 report. As per Wednesday, October 17, the company rating was downgraded by Bank of America. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $13 target in Monday, July 30 report. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $12 target in Wednesday, September 5 report.

More notable recent CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Behind the Wheel: A Christmas Cargo 2018 NYSE:CNHI – GlobeNewswire” on December 21, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CNH Industrial announces voting results of Extraordinary General Meeting – GlobeNewswire” published on November 29, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “CNH Industrial Announces Senior Leadership Changes NYSE:CNHI – GlobeNewswire” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “An Important Result for TechPro2 NYSE:CNHI – GlobeNewswire” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CNH Industrial expands its TechPro² training program in Ethiopia – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Analysts await CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.15 EPS, up 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. CNHI’s profit will be $203.07M for 14.60 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by CNH Industrial N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $30,766 activity.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Blackrock MuniVest Fund II, Inc for 238,024 shares. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc Tx owns 55,017 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd has 0.07% invested in the company for 16,575 shares. The New Jersey-based Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. has invested 0.03% in the stock. Guggenheim Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 260,842 shares.