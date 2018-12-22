Spinnaker Trust decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 65.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust sold 8,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.45% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 4,601 shares of the central company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $200,000, down from 13,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.39 billion market cap company. It closed at $45.09 lastly. It is up 8.01% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – LOWER TAXES FUELING ECONOMY, DRIVING DEMAND FOR POWER: SOUTHERN; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Net $938M; 25/05/2018 – Georgia Power kicks off summer with new water safety PSA; 10/04/2018 – Southern Co.: Farley Unit 2 Continues to Generate Electricity While Unit 1 Is Offline and Refueling; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S FARLEY 1 REACTOR IN GA. DROPS TO 0% FROM 48%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO SELL GULF POWER COMPANY, FLORIDA CITY GAS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 14/05/2018 – ITRON INC – NEW AGREEMENT WITH MISSISSIPPI POWER-A SUBSIDIARY OF SOUTHERN COMPANY

Hills Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 5.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company sold 2,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,429 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.56M, down from 41,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $124.04. About 3.60 million shares traded or 92.79% up from the average. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has declined 21.52% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.52% the S&P500.

Analysts await Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $1.83 earnings per share, up 7.65% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.7 per share. ITW’s profit will be $607.20 million for 16.95 P/E if the $1.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.90 actual earnings per share reported by Illinois Tool Works Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.68% negative EPS growth.

Since December 11, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $22.31 million activity. 58,736 shares were sold by Larsen Michael M, worth $7.81M on Tuesday, December 11.

Among 19 analysts covering Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 26% are positive. Illinois Tool Works Inc had 105 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, January 16 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of ITW in report on Tuesday, August 25 with “Buy” rating. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 1 report. Goldman Sachs downgraded the shares of ITW in report on Monday, November 21 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, October 24. The stock of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has “Equal Weight” rating given on Monday, January 11 by Barclays Capital. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 17 to “Underweight”. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the shares of ITW in report on Monday, March 27 to “Hold” rating. Citigroup maintained Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) rating on Thursday, October 25. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $148 target. Deutsche Bank maintained Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) rating on Thursday, July 12. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $152 target.

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $372.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 5,966 shares to 11,869 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,014 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,676 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 322 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 285 raised stakes. 220.32 million shares or 1.14% less from 222.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fil Limited reported 6 shares stake. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 1,775 shares. Huntington State Bank holds 0.73% or 330,478 shares. 1,512 were accumulated by Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Company. Hartford Fincl Mgmt owns 1.05% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 22,070 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 154,910 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Company holds 0.54% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) or 602,042 shares. Vigilant Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% stake. Davis R M reported 6,774 shares. 16,713 are held by Rampart Mngmt Comm Lc. Royal Bancorp Of Canada accumulated 427,958 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Conning Incorporated holds 1.31% or 314,148 shares. 16,959 are owned by Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, down 54.90% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.51 per share. SO’s profit will be $236.65M for 49.01 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -79.82% negative EPS growth.

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Healthcare Select Sector Spdr (XLV) by 18,601 shares to 452,909 shares, valued at $43.09M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Edge Msci Multifactor I by 168,795 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Min Vol Eafe (EFAV).

Among 20 analysts covering The Southern Company (NYSE:SO), 3 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 15% are positive. The Southern Company had 92 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, June 22. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Tuesday, October 3 by Citigroup. The stock of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, August 2. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Thursday, December 6 by Credit Suisse. RBC Capital Markets maintained The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) rating on Monday, October 30. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $53.0 target. The stock of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, June 13 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) earned “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Monday, February 5. On Monday, October 29 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The stock of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 14 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 2 by Guggenheim.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 59 investors sold SO shares while 336 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 556.48 million shares or 1.25% less from 563.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Asset Management holds 600,985 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Monetary Grp invested in 0.1% or 6,026 shares. Kcm Invest Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 21,741 shares. Vantage Investment Advsrs Lc has 0.02% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 1,833 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl, New Jersey-based fund reported 27,981 shares. James Invest Research Incorporated invested in 0.09% or 47,960 shares. Fulton Fincl Bank Na has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 318,000 shares. Toronto Dominion State Bank reported 0.07% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Captrust Fincl stated it has 36,686 shares. Boston Advisors Limited Liability Company invested 0.15% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Cornerstone stated it has 1.32% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Company holds 0% or 800 shares. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0.9% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Aldebaran Fincl accumulated 0.54% or 18,929 shares.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $3.57 million activity. Wilson Anthony L had sold 35,061 shares worth $1.66M on Tuesday, December 4. 15,000 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) shares with value of $705,450 were sold by Greene Kimberly S -. 16,371 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) shares with value of $776,025 were sold by WOMACK CHRISTOPHER C.