Tributary Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oshkosh Corp Com (OSK) by 26.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc sold 7,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,100 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.50 million, down from 28,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oshkosh Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $59.12. About 1.97 million shares traded or 103.70% up from the average. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has declined 27.56% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 24/04/2018 – Oshkosh Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Oshkosh: Retired General Raymond T. Odierno Appointed to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – INCREASES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE EXPECTATIONS; 06/03/2018 – Wisconsin Govern: Governor Walker Visits Wisconsin Employers in Oshkosh, Janesville that Have Expressed Concern with President; 09/05/2018 – Retired General Raymond T. Odierno Appointed to Oshkosh Corporation Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – DJ Oshkosh Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSK); 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 05/04/2018 – Oshkosh Corporation to Host Second Feed the Body, Feed the Soul Musical Experience on April 14; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES OSHKOSH SR UNSECURED RATING TO Ba1; 03/05/2018 – xG Technology’s IMT Vislink Partners with Frontline Communications on Customized Newsnet® Mobile Demo Vehicle

Umb Bank N A increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 42.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A bought 21,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.45% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 73,309 shares of the central company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.20M, up from 51,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.39 billion market cap company. It closed at $45.09 lastly. It is up 8.01% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 20/04/2018 – MOODY’S LIQUIDITY-STRESS INDICATOR DOWN AGAIN IN MID-APRIL ON FAVORABLE CONDITIONS FOR US SPEC-GRADE COMPANIES; 17/04/2018 – Southern Co. Names Andrew W. Evans CFO Effective June 1, 2018; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER BUYS WILDHORSE MOUNTAIN WIND FACILITY; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER ACQUIRES WILDHORSE MOUNTAIN WIND FACILITY; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO TOM FANNING COMMENTS ON STAKE SALE AT BNEF SUMMIT; 06/03/2018 – Georgia Power customers to receive $1.2 billion in benefits from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 07/05/2018 – Southern Company Plans Five-Year, $35 Billion Capital Program, an Industrial Info News Alert; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CUTS HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100% FRIDAY: NRC; 21/05/2018 – SO: HAD SEEN NEED TO RAISE $7 BLN OVER FIVE YEARS; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO TOM FANNING COMMENTS ON CALL

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $3.57 million activity. Greene Kimberly S – sold 15,000 shares worth $705,450. Lantrip Mark had sold 9,000 shares worth $428,207. WOMACK CHRISTOPHER C had sold 16,371 shares worth $776,025.

Among 20 analysts covering The Southern Company (NYSE:SO), 3 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 15% are positive.

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $3.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5,471 shares to 57,096 shares, valued at $6.23 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 1.01 in 2018Q2.

Since November 16, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $633,028 activity. Nerenhausen Frank R. sold $700,000 worth of stock.

Among 20 analysts covering Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive.

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $905.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1,900 shares to 14,400 shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.23, from 1.02 in 2018Q2.

Analysts await Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.84 per share. OSK’s profit will be $66.14 million for 16.07 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Oshkosh Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -48.31% negative EPS growth.