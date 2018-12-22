Among 4 analysts covering SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. SBA Communications had 5 analyst reports since August 1, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Neutral” on Wednesday, August 29. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, August 1. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup on Wednesday, October 31 to “Buy”. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, November 6 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, August 16 by Morgan Stanley. See SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) latest ratings:

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased Aegion Corp. (AEGN) stake by 7.6% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 138,666 shares as Aegion Corp. (AEGN)’s stock declined 28.21%. The Southernsun Asset Management Llc holds 1.68 million shares with $42.76 million value, down from 1.82 million last quarter. Aegion Corp. now has $500.54M valuation. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $15.49. About 708,042 shares traded or 316.08% up from the average. Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) has declined 35.24% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AEGN News: 18/04/2018 – AEGION NAMES DAVID MORRIS AS CFO; 02/05/2018 – AEGION 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Aegion Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEGN); 02/05/2018 – Aegion Corp Reaffirms Outlook for Adjusted EPS Growth of More Than 30 % in 2018; 14/05/2018 – Aegion Corporation Names Mark A. Menghini as Its General Counsel and Secretary; 26/04/2018 – Aegion Shareholders Elect Nine Directors; 18/04/2018 – Aegion Corp Says Michael White to Resign as SVP, Controller and Acctg Chief; 02/05/2018 – Aegion Corp 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 02/05/2018 – AEGION REAFFIRMS ADJ. EPS OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 18/04/2018 – Aegion Corporation Announces Management Transitions

Analysts await Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 35.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.2 per share. AEGN’s profit will be $8.72 million for 14.34 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Aegion Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.43, from 1.36 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 10 investors sold AEGN shares while 49 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 30.05 million shares or 1.32% more from 29.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Adams Diversified Equity Fund owns 25,800 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has 0.03% invested in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN). Bancshares Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 4,764 shares. 34,000 are owned by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd has 348,836 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN). 57,091 were reported by Citadel Advsrs Limited Com. Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0% or 23,284 shares. Vanguard Gp invested 0% of its portfolio in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN). The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN). Nuveen Asset Mgmt holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) for 1.59M shares. Voya Invest Management Lc reported 0% in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN). Price T Rowe Md reported 3.36M shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated Inc owns 334,871 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 9,721 were reported by Element Management Lc.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 15 sales for $97.93 million activity. The insider STOOPS JEFFREY sold 80,000 shares worth $13.69 million. HUNT THOMAS P also sold $13.78M worth of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) on Monday, November 19. $1.43 million worth of stock was sold by Ciarfella Mark R on Thursday, November 8. SILBERSTEIN JASON V also sold $3.27M worth of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) shares. CARR BRIAN C also sold $42,823 worth of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) shares. Another trade for 126,605 shares valued at $20.90M was sold by BAGWELL KURT L. BEEBE KEVIN L had sold 10,000 shares worth $1.73 million on Thursday, December 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.5 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.50, from 2 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 1 investors sold SBA Communications Corporation shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.48 million shares or 0.05% less from 2.48 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Akre Mngmt Limited Liability owns 2.47 million shares. Cibc Ww Markets invested in 15,135 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Hanseatic Mngmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC). Huntington Bank has 0% invested in SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC).