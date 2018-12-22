Spark Investment Management Llc decreased Microstrategy Inc (MSTR) stake by 13.69% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Spark Investment Management Llc sold 7,215 shares as Microstrategy Inc (MSTR)’s stock declined 13.03%. The Spark Investment Management Llc holds 45,500 shares with $6.40M value, down from 52,715 last quarter. Microstrategy Inc now has $1.34 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.34% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $116.58. About 149,430 shares traded or 25.53% up from the average. MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) has declined 4.74% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MSTR News: 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Advisors LLC Exits Position in MicroStrategy; 10/05/2018 – MicroStrategy Receives Highest Product Scores in 3 of 5 Use Cases in Gartner 2018 Critical Capabilities Report; 29/05/2018 – New Zealand’s The University of Auckland ICT Graduate School Announces New Curriculum Based on MicroStrategy Software; 26/04/2018 – MICROSTRATEGY 1Q REV. $123.0M, EST. $120.0M; 18/05/2018 – MicroStrategy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Mobile Engagement Provider Vibes Embeds MicroStrategy to Help Companies Increase Return on Marketing; 10/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Further Transforms Visual Data Discovery with MicroStrategy 10.11™; 21/04/2018 – DJ MicroStrategy Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSTR); 26/04/2018 – MICROSTRATEGY 1Q EPS 15C, EST. 27C; 29/05/2018 – New Zealand’s The University of Auckland ICT Graduate School Announces New Curriculum Based on MicroStrategy Software

Among 4 analysts covering Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Agnico Eagle Mines had 4 analyst reports since July 30, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Monday, July 30 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, September 17. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, August 29. See Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) latest ratings:

10/10/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight New Target: $39 Initiates Coverage On

17/09/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $65 New Target: $50 Maintain

29/08/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $45 New Target: $38 Maintain

30/07/2018 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Sector Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Finland, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $9.21 billion. It operates through three divisions: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. It has a 86.28 P/E ratio. The firm primarily produces and sells gold, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper.

More notable recent Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Gold Stocks to Buy As They Continue to Shine Bright – Investorplace.com” on December 10, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Interested In Dividend-Paying Precious Metals Stocks? Here Are A Few Picks – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “31 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Ride the Wave to Riches! Here Are 3 Hot Stocks That Bay Street Loves Right Now – The Motley Fool Canada” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “White Gold Corp. Discovers New High-Grade Parallel Structure 300m from Previous Drilling on Vertigo Target Intersecting 9.2 g/t Au over 9.14m, including 17.2 g/t Au over 4.6m and also Encounters Multiple High-Grade Surface Results up to 304 g/t Au and over 1000 g/t Ag Expanding Footprint to 2.2km x 650m – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $39.69. About 4.14 million shares traded or 131.23% up from the average. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has declined 7.00% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 17C; 12/03/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report February 2018; 07/03/2018 Singapore Bourse: Change In Aem Holdings Ltd; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – HAS INITIATED A STRATEGIC REVIEW OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES; 04/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – QTRLY REVENUES FROM MINING OPERATIONS $578.4 MLN VS $547.5 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 10/05/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report April 2018; 26/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Net $44.9M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.13, from 1.32 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 16 investors sold MSTR shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 8.01 million shares or 0.78% less from 8.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 1,584 are owned by Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Co. Moreover, Hsbc Pcl has 0.01% invested in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) for 47,839 shares. Tiaa Cref Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 1,522 shares. Bessemer Grp Incorporated Inc reported 9,300 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity holds 0.09% or 46,775 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Company has invested 0% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 2,635 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% or 5,935 shares in its portfolio. Invesco, a Georgia-based fund reported 124,121 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr Incorporated has 0.01% invested in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) for 2,173 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) for 153,467 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 54 shares. 2,500 were reported by Rbf Lc.

More notable recent MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Commit To Purchase MicroStrategy At $110, Earn 6.7% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Leading Spanish Brewer Estrella Galicia Taps Amazon Alexa and MicroStrategy to Improve Operational Efficiencies with AI – Business Wire” published on November 27, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Harvard Business Review Analytic Services Study Reveals That Organizations Are Not Prepared for a Data-Driven Future – Business Wire” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MicroStrategy: Can’t Survive In A Competitive World – Seeking Alpha” published on January 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MicroStrategy Q4 2017 Results: Some Small Positives – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 12, 2018.