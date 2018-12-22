Reliant Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Luminex Corp Del (LMNX) by 100% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliant Investment Management Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $909,000, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliant Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Luminex Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $964.27M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.96% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $21.63. About 1.05M shares traded or 261.00% up from the average. Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) has risen 29.65% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LMNX News: 07/05/2018 – Luminex 1Q Rev $82.7M; 18/05/2018 – Luminex Declares Dividend of 6c; 03/04/2018 Luminex Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Luminex Corporation First Quarter Earnings Release Scheduled for May 7, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Luminex 1Q Adj EPS 25c; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX SEES FY REV. $310.0M TO $316M, EST. $313.0M; 07/05/2018 – Luminex Backs FY18 Rev $310M-$316M; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX CORP – REAFFIRMS ITS FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF BETWEEN $310 MLN AND $316 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Luminex 1Q EPS 30c; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX 1Q ADJ EPS 25C, EST. 26C

Spark Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (PBF) by 11.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc sold 86,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.95% with the market. The hedge fund held 662,700 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $33.08M, down from 749,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Pbf Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $31.07. About 2.89 million shares traded or 51.86% up from the average. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 0.70% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.70% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 06/03/2018 – PBF CEO NIMBLEY SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK 2018 BY IHS MARKIT; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Buys Several Developmet Assets From Unit of PBF Energy; 05/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE REFINERY PLANS FCCU RESTART FOR LATE NEXT WEEK; 08/05/2018 – PBF HOLDING COMPANY LLC SAYS ON MAY 2, ENTERED INTO A NEW ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Announces Multi-Asset Growth Acquisitions; 03/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY INC – ANNOUNCES CREDIT FACILITY UPSIZING TO $3.4 BILLION; 15/03/2018 – Venezuela’s crude sales to U.S. falls to 15-year low in February; 14/05/2018 – Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Straus Exits Position in PBF Energy; 09/04/2018 – PBF Chalmette gasoline unit expected back by Thursday; 05/04/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery plans begins alky unit restart

Among 9 analysts covering Luminex Corp (NASDAQ:LMNX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Luminex Corp had 18 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold” on Monday, May 7. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, July 23. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Wednesday, August 5. The rating was initiated by Avondale with “Mkt Outperform” on Wednesday, October 12. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Friday, October 20. As per Thursday, August 18, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. The stock of Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, November 6. As per Sunday, September 17, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. Wedbush upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, August 4 report. As per Wednesday, September 13, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.10, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 28 investors sold PBF shares while 96 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 107.22 million shares or 5.12% more from 102.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.02% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Ajo LP has 2.20 million shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Macquarie Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Axa reported 189,900 shares stake. Gam Ag owns 9,727 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Kemnay Advisory Svcs Inc, New York-based fund reported 25,863 shares. Barclays Public Limited holds 115,706 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Argi Investment Svcs Ltd has 0.03% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Tiaa Cref Invest Management Lc reported 266,319 shares. Comerica Bancorporation owns 511,273 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Hennessy Advisors Incorporated has 0.96% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 520,900 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 95,857 shares. D E Shaw & stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Advisors Preferred Limited Liability accumulated 0.02% or 1,002 shares. 44,300 were accumulated by State Treasurer State Of Michigan.

Analysts await PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 1,825.00% or $0.73 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. PBF’s profit will be $83.55M for 11.26 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by PBF Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.94% negative EPS growth.

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in California Res Corp by 118,200 shares to 143,382 shares, valued at $6.96 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bandwidth Inc by 20,279 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Pluralsight Inc.