Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Spartan Motors (SPAR) by 474.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc bought 417,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 52.40% with the market. The hedge fund held 505,580 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.46 million, up from 88,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Spartan Motors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.26M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.2. About 402,195 shares traded or 21.86% up from the average. Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) has declined 53.00% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SPAR News: 10/05/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY CORP QTRLY ADJUSTED FUNDS FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $0.35 PER DILUTED SHARE; 19/04/2018 – Spartan Motors Conference Call and Webcast of First Quarter 2018 Results Scheduled for May 3; 07/05/2018 – 12TH Street Asset Buys New 1.1% Position in Spartan Motors; 15/05/2018 – Spartan Motors Announces Senior Leadership Appointments; 03/05/2018 – Spartan Motors Raises 2018 View To EPS 58c-EPS 64c; 03/05/2018 – SPARTAN MOTORS INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.60 – $0.66; 26/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY GETS INTERIM COURT ORDER; 15/03/2018 – Spartan Energy 4Q Loss/Shr C$0.05; 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY – ARRANGEMENT IMPLIES A VALUE OF ABOUT $1.4 BLN FOR SPARTAN AFTER ASSUMPTION OF SPARTAN’S NET DEBT AND PAYMENT OF TRANSACTION COSTS; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY TO BUY SPARTAN ENERGY,IMPLIED VALUE ~C$1.4B

Cabot-Wellington Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) by 4.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc sold 33,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.69% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 768,567 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.31M, down from 802,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $22.81. About 11.28 million shares traded or 44.41% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 8.96% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.96% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – CABOT SAYS NEGATIVE GAS OUTLOOK PUSHED MORE SHARE REPURCHASES; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SIEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO EXPECTS MOXIE FREEDOM TO BE IN SERVICE JUNE 1; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Profit Rises 11%; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS WERE $2.50 PER MCF; 25/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corp expected to post earnings of 27 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Declares Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.8M

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on February, 22. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 266.67% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.12 per share. COG’s profit will be $189.72 million for 12.96 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.02, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 44 investors sold COG shares while 161 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 427.63 million shares or 5.03% more from 407.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0% or 30,416 shares in its portfolio. State Street holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 24.04 million shares. Shufro Rose And Company Ltd, New York-based fund reported 687,607 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 34,771 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 36,470 shares. Rhode Island-based Amica Mutual Insur Company has invested 0.18% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). The California-based Lpl Fin Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Utah Retirement Sys owns 80,924 shares. Parkside Comml Bank invested 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Company holds 0.01% or 406,731 shares in its portfolio. 125,497 are owned by Mirae Asset Invs Limited. Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Cambridge Tru Communication owns 28,504 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Prudential Public Ltd has invested 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG).

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc, which manages about $781.49 million and $941.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) by 44,000 shares to 147,522 shares, valued at $9.73 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amer Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 460,960 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hath B (BRKB).

Since September 13, 2018, it had 6 buys, and 1 insider sale for $553,972 activity. GUILLAUME STEPHEN K sold $125,507 worth of Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) on Thursday, September 13. 25,000 shares were bought by Adams Daryl M, worth $182,860 on Friday, November 2. Sharman James A. bought $118,685 worth of stock. On Monday, November 5 ROMEO DOMINIC A bought $146,242 worth of Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) or 20,000 shares. Clevinger Thomas R bought $104,510 worth of stock or 14,000 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Spartan Motors had 9 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Saturday, August 8 by Zacks. The firm has “Hold” rating by Zacks given on Thursday, August 6. Roth Capital initiated Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) on Wednesday, January 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Roth Capital given on Tuesday, August 1. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 17 by Roth Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 26 by Craig Hallum. As per Wednesday, January 25, the company rating was initiated by TH Capital. The company was downgraded on Friday, November 6 by Seaport Global Securities.

