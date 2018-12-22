Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Visteon Corp Com New (VC) by 90.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers bought 27,973 shares as the company’s stock declined 39.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,009 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.48M, up from 31,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Visteon Corp Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $60.82. About 1.15 million shares traded or 59.13% up from the average. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 49.97% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.97% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 09/03/2018 – VISTEON IN $150M ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ BARCLAYS; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – QTR END ORDER BACKLOG INCREASED TO $20.1 BLN; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – ONGOING BACKLOG WAS $20.1 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, UP FROM $19.4 BLN AT END OF 2017; 19/04/2018 – DJ Visteon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VC); 05/03/2018 – VISTEON’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Visteon’s SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller Wins Automotive News PACE Award; 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group Buys 1.3% of Visteon; 24/04/2018 – Visteon to Provide SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller to Geely Auto for Pure Electric Platform; 26/04/2018 – Visteon First-Quarter Profit Rises on Higher Sales

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its stake in Spectra Energy Partne (SEP) by 40.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors sold 5,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,600 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $307.11 million, down from 14,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Spectra Energy Partne for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $35.4 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 21.57 million shares traded or 1876.53% up from the average. Spectra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:SEP) has declined 14.74% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SEP News: 07/03/2018 – Enbridge Announces Expiration of Offer by Spectra Energy Cap, LLC to Purchase Notes Due in 2032 and 2038; 17/05/2018 – North American pipeline operators restructure after tax change; 30/04/2018 – Sabal Trail Transmission, LLC Announces Pricing of $1.5 Billion Debt Offering; 16/04/2018 – Enbridge Inc. to Host a Joint Webcast with Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc., Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. & Spectra Energy Partners, LP to Discuss 2018 First Quarter Results on May 10; 23/03/2018 – New Jersey AG opposes eminent domain for PennEast natgas pipeline; 09/05/2018 – SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION $0.75125/UNIT; 19/03/2018 – Spectra Systems Pretax Profit Almost Triples; 09/05/2018 – SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS – IF FERC ACTIONS, IMPLEMENTED AS ANNOUNCED, ESTIMATES UNMITIGATED IMPACT TO REVENUE TO BE ABOUT $110 – $125 MLN PER YEAR; 09/03/2018 – Seoul Semiconductor’s SunLike Series Natural Spectrum LEDs Are Selected for Spectra Luminaires by European Lighting Manufacturer LED Luks; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS EXPIRATION OF NOTES TENDER OFFER BY SPECTRA

More notable recent Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Raising Venture Capital While Female: A New Approach Removes VC Bias – Nasdaq” on April 26, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Pot Stocks, ETFs, Top News And Data From The Cannabis Industry This Week – Yahoo! Finance News” published on December 14, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “New 52-Week Low Could Prompt More Insider Buying At VC – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Implied IJH Analyst Target Price: $214 – Nasdaq” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Barrons.com‘s news article titled: “Silicon Valley Roundtable on the Outlook for Venture Capital – Barron’s” with publication date: December 22, 2018.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 5 buys, and 2 insider sales for $396,630 activity. MANZO ROBERT had bought 2,000 shares worth $152,363. Wilson Harry James also bought $291,775 worth of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) shares. Vallance Robert R had sold 850 shares worth $99,318. On Wednesday, November 28 Yassini-Fard Rouzbeh bought $151,141 worth of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) or 2,000 shares. Shares for $634,050 were sold by Lawande Sachin on Friday, June 29.

More notable recent Spectra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:SEP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Spectra Energy: Sell That Volatility – Seeking Alpha” on March 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enbridge to acquire Spectra Energy Partners in stock deal valued at $3.3B – Seeking Alpha” published on August 24, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Enbridge completes acquisitions of remaining Houston-based MLP operations – Houston Business Journal” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Spectra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:SEP) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “9 Companies That Turned Their Fortunes Around in 2018 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 22, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Spectra Energy Partners declares $0.77625 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 01, 2018.

Analysts await Spectra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:SEP) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 1.22% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.82 per share. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by Spectra Energy Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.67% EPS growth.

