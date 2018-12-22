Spectrum Management Group Inc increased Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) stake by 82.28% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Spectrum Management Group Inc acquired 8,541 shares as Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG)’s stock rose 2.20%. The Spectrum Management Group Inc holds 18,921 shares with $3.34 million value, up from 10,380 last quarter. Simon Ppty Group Inc New now has $58.78 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.90% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $164.88. About 3.19 million shares traded or 101.31% up from the average. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has risen 14.83% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY SPG.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $11.95 TO $12.05; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Base Minimun Rent Rose 3.2%; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS on 38c Gains From Disposition Activity; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF ANDREW JUSTER; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Simon Property Group’s A2 Senior Unsecured Debt Rating, Outlook Is Stable; 21/05/2018 – Simon to Install Ultra-Fast Electric Vehicle Chargers at more than 30 Shopping Centers; 19/03/2018 – S&P Affirms All Ratings on Simon Property Group, Including ‘A’ Corporate Credit Rating; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL PORTFOLIO NOI GROWTH WAS 4.8%; 27/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Lp CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 6 Months

Mairs & Power Inc increased Great Western Bancorp Inc. (GWB) stake by 1.15% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Mairs & Power Inc acquired 24,982 shares as Great Western Bancorp Inc. (GWB)’s stock declined 21.88%. The Mairs & Power Inc holds 2.21 million shares with $93.05 million value, up from 2.18 million last quarter. Great Western Bancorp Inc. now has $1.74 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $30.1. About 1.91 million shares traded or 301.76% up from the average. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) has declined 16.46% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GWB News: 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp: Dividen to Be Paid May to Stockholders of Record as of the Close of Business May 11; 06/03/2018 – GREAT WESTERN MINING CORPORATION – AGREEMENT HAS BEEN REACHED WITH US FORESTRY SERVICE FOR RE-COMMENCEMENT OF M4 (TARGET 4) DRILLING IN EARLY APRIL; 23/04/2018 – DJ Great Western Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWB); 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp 2Q EPS 69c; 24/04/2018 – GREAT WESTERN MINING – ISSUES HAVE NOW BEEN RESOLVED AND HOLE IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF WEEK AT M2 INFILL DRILLING PROGRAMME; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of American Enterprise Group, Inc.’s Subsidiaries; Upgrades Credit Ratings of Great Western Insurance Company; 13/04/2018 – NY/NJ Port Auth: GWB Painters: Working with Nerves of Steel; 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Divident of 25c Per Common Share; 15/03/2018 – Great Western Bancorp: Chief Risk Officer Steve Ulenberg to Retire in June; 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp Raises Dividend to 25c

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.27 million activity. RULLI JOHN also sold $1.12M worth of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) on Tuesday, October 30. Broadwater Steven K. had sold 859 shares worth $146,271.

More notable recent Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Simon Property reports strong holiday traffic – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Simon’s New Research Report Highlights The Socioeconomic And Environmental Benefits Of Its Properties – GuruFocus.com” published on December 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Taubman Centers: Why Price Matters – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley: Taubman (NYSE:TCO) Could Be More Attractive M&A Candidate Than Macerich (NYSE:MAC) – Benzinga” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “New Research Coverage Highlights Simon Property Group, World Fuel Services, Rite Aid, CoreSite Realty, Digital Realty Trust, and Stewart Information Services â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Among 8 analysts covering Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Simon Property Group had 9 analyst reports since July 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, July 31 with “Outperform”. On Tuesday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, July 31 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, October 30 with “Buy”. As per Monday, September 10, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight” on Friday, October 5. Raymond James maintained Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) rating on Monday, October 29. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $190 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 29 investors sold SPG shares while 218 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 284.88 million shares or 1.89% less from 290.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company has 4,763 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stratos Wealth reported 1,080 shares. Smithfield Trust holds 0.01% or 416 shares in its portfolio. Davis Selected Advisers reported 195,294 shares. Citadel Advisors reported 145,529 shares stake. Citigroup reported 729,423 shares. Fdx Advsrs Inc reported 0.04% stake. Lifeplan Fin Grp Inc accumulated 1,343 shares or 0.13% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.12% or 92,098 shares in its portfolio. Cap Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 47,672 shares. Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd reported 4,368 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 154,500 are owned by Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Com. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd Co reported 16,010 shares stake. Cambridge Rech Advisors Inc has 3,927 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Quantitative Inv Mgmt Ltd holds 24,400 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Great Western Bancorp appoints Doug Bass as President and COO – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (GWB) CEO Ken Karels on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on October 25, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (GWB) CEO Kenneth Karels on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2018. More interesting news about Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Great Western Bancorp 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Great Western Bancorp, Inc. Unveils Minimum Wage Hike, Special Bonuses in Wake of Tax Reform – Business Wire” with publication date: January 10, 2018.

Mairs & Power Inc decreased Generac Hldgs (NYSE:GNRC) stake by 30,390 shares to 743,665 valued at $41.95M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) stake by 19,285 shares and now owns 260,791 shares. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.24, from 1.55 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 7 investors sold GWB shares while 45 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 59.79 million shares or 1.18% less from 60.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 37,068 shares. Bankshares Of America Corp De owns 1.03M shares. 79,238 are held by D E Shaw And. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can owns 162,530 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 51,682 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation owns 2.38 million shares. Systematic Fin Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 115,930 shares stake. First Commercial Bank Of Omaha invested in 0.08% or 34,045 shares. Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability Com holds 127,086 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md holds 0% or 14,978 shares. Moreover, Swiss Bankshares has 0% invested in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) for 102,400 shares. Services Automobile Association has 384,593 shares. 46 are owned by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Ltd Com. Goldman Sachs Grp accumulated 2.28M shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB).