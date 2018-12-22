Boston Common Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 6.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc sold 14,612 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 223,488 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $25.56 million, down from 238,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $754.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24 million shares traded or 186.45% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/05/2018 – Microsoft Will Share Data, Tools to Speed Chinese AI Development; 21/05/2018 – TREKSTOR Expands Business to the US: Primebooks Now Available in US Microsoft Stores; 23/05/2018 – CFSC wins Microsoft 2018 IMPACT Citizenship Award; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals Thompson succeeded Bill Gates as chairman of the Seattle giant; 06/04/2018 – Walmart completes due diligence for buying into India’s Flipkart; 05/04/2018 – Agio Launches New Public Cloud and Cybersecurity Offering: SkySuite; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE HAS AN INCREDIBLE CONSUMER PRODUCT; 08/05/2018 – Blockchain startup Pundi X hires chief counsel: former Microsoft and Ethereum veteran, David Ben Kay; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY GAMING REVENUE INCREASED 18% (UP 16% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY XBOX SOFTWARE; 16/05/2018 – Momentous Entertainment Group Provides Filings Update

Spectrum Management Group Inc increased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) by 82.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc bought 8,541 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.20% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 18,921 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.34 million, up from 10,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $164.88. About 3.19M shares traded or 101.31% up from the average. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has risen 14.83% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 18/05/2018 – Simon Announces New Customer Service Initiatives To Elevate The Shopper Experience; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Sees FY EPS $7.33-EPS $7.43; 21/05/2018 – The Transformation Of The Shops At Riverside Begins Exciting Third Phase; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE PROPERTY NOI GROWTH WAS 2.3%; 08/05/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $179; 16/05/2018 – Simon Transforms Global Retail With A $4.0B Investment To Create Experiential Destinations Of The Future; 24/05/2018 – Simon® Celebrates Members of Armed Forces with Year-Round Military Appreciation Programming; 19/03/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 3-France’s Klepierre swoops on Hammerson before rival deal is sealed; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES NET INCOME TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $7.33 TO $7.43 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR YEAR; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL ENDS

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Microsoft vs. Apple: Which Is the Better Stock? – Investorplace.com” on November 28, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FANG Tumbles But Microsoft Stands Strong – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Dec 13, 2018 : NLY, F, BAC, MSFT, EEP, WFC, V, SBUX, INTC, QQQ, LBRDA, SIRI – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 12/10/2018: MITK, XNET, LITB, MSFT, IBM, CSCO, AAPL, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 12/20/2018: BILI, BABA, ERIC, QTRH, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37 billion for 22.53 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 sales for $54.07 million activity. Another trade for 36,500 shares valued at $4.06M was made by Hogan Kathleen T on Thursday, November 8. Nadella Satya sold 203,418 shares worth $21.70 million. Hood Amy sold $13.09 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, August 31. Shares for $2.15M were sold by BROD FRANK H on Wednesday, October 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 18,916 were reported by Shayne Co Limited Liability Co. Newfocus Fin Group Limited holds 3.96% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 64,026 shares. Argent Trust accumulated 2.72% or 207,168 shares. Neumann Cap Management Lc, California-based fund reported 15,596 shares. 2.95M are held by Fifth Third Bancorporation. Gam Ag reported 459,905 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Company has invested 1.79% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Scotia Cap has invested 1.37% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sterneck Capital Limited Liability Co holds 17,681 shares. Cannell Peter B And Inc stated it has 3.89% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The New York-based Deltec Asset Lc has invested 2.82% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 198,582 are owned by Logan Capital Mgmt. Dorsal Ltd Company invested in 8.93% or 1.35 million shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp reported 1.40M shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability accumulated 44,092 shares.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33B and $806.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ing Groep N V Sponsored Adr (NYSE:ING) by 29,451 shares to 291,308 shares, valued at $3.78M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 17,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 179,256 shares, and has risen its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc Com (NASDAQ:HDS).

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Friday, April 27. As per Thursday, November 10, the company rating was upgraded by Atlantic Securities. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 20 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Monday, April 30. On Thursday, October 25 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. As per Monday, July 3, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 27 by JP Morgan. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, July 21 report. Nomura maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 19 report. The firm has “Sell” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, July 21.

Spectrum Management Group Inc, which manages about $448.94 million and $316.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 9,625 shares to 39,777 shares, valued at $2.10 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More notable recent Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Simon Property Group: The Top SWAN In Retail Real Estate – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Simon’s Yield Above 5%: Safe Income Or Value Trap? – Seeking Alpha” published on April 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Simon Property reports strong holiday traffic – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Taubman Centers: Why Price Matters – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Simon Property boosts lower end of full-year guidance range after Q3 beat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 25, 2018.

Among 24 analysts covering Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG), 17 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Simon Property Group had 79 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Tuesday, July 19. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 1 by Boenning & Scattergood. The stock of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, January 9 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, July 31. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, August 2. The stock of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 9 by BMO Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of SPG in report on Wednesday, August 5 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Sunday, August 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, January 31 by RBC Capital Markets. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of SPG in report on Friday, July 14 with “Hold” rating.