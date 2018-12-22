Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) by 45.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 28,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.42% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 90,716 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.15 million, up from 62,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $107.48. About 1.46 million shares traded or 81.99% up from the average. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 6.73% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – AT THIS TIME, DIRECTORS OF CO CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT & RECOMMEND VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC’S SCHEME; 09/03/2018 – Varian Selected by the Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social (IMSS) to Equip Seven Treatment Centers in Mexico with Advanced Rad; 22/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N – VARIAN NOTIFIES SIRTEX IT WILL NOT SUBMIT A COUNTERPROPOSAL TO COMPETING BID; 07/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC – ACQUIRED COOPERATIVE CL ENTERPRISES, A DISTRIBUTOR OF RADIOTHERAPY EQUIPMENT IN TAIWAN; 20/04/2018 – Varian Calypso Anchored Beacon Transponder For Lung Receives FDA 510k Clearance; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – GERMAN FCO CONFIRMED PROPOSED SCHEME DOES NOT FULFIL CONDITIONS FOR PROHIBITION PURSUANT TO ACT AGAINST RESTRAINTS OF COMPETITION; 04/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A 5-YR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF UP TO $1.8 BLN; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC SEES FY18 NON-GAAP OPERATING EARNINGS AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES RANGE OF 18 PERCENT TO 19 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – Varian to Equip New Karolinska Solna Hospital in Sweden with TrueBeam Radiotherapy Systems and Software; 04/05/2018 – Varian: Sirtex to Seek Adjournment of Planned May 7 Shareholder Meeting to Approve Varian’s Proposed Plan

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) by 8.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 436,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.86M, up from 401,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Cadiz Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.40 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.78. About 238,150 shares traded or 151.16% up from the average. Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) has declined 27.82% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CDZI News: 09/03/2018 Rep. Johnson: Cadiz welcomes new postal building; 15/05/2018 – STANDARD LITHIUM – WILL INITIALLY BUY RIGHT TO CONDUCT LITHIUM BRINE EXPLORATION ACTIVITIES ON PROPERTIES LOCATED IN BRISTOL DRY LAKE, CADIZ DRY LAKE; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, United Financial, Cadiz, Spark Energy, First Citiz; 16/04/2018 – Sen. Feinsten: Feinstein: New Study Shows Extent of Damage Cadiz Project Would Cause; 26/03/2018 – WATER ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS A 12.8 PCT STAKE IN CADIZ INC AS OF MARCH 26 -SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – Water Asset Management, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Cadiz; 02/05/2018 – Cadiz Inc. Board of Directors to Add Representatives From Water Asset Management; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cedar Fair, American Public Education, Cadiz, National Rese; 27/03/2018 – CADIZ INC SAYS ON MARCH 27, CO ENTERED INTO AN AT MARKET ISSUANCE SALES AGREEMENT WITH B. RILEY FBR INC – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – WATER ASSET MANAGEMENT SAYS ENGAGED IN, & EXPECT TO CONTINUE TO ENGAGE IN, DISCUSSIONS WITH MEMBERS OF CADIZ INC’S MANAGEMENT & BOARD

Among 13 analysts covering Varian Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:VAR), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. Varian Medical Systems Inc. had 43 analyst reports since August 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Monday, August 28 with “Hold”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, January 25 by JP Morgan. The stock of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, October 30 by Citigroup. The stock of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, April 27. Brean Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 28 report. The company was initiated on Thursday, November 12 by Citigroup. The stock of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, January 27 by Barrington Research. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold” on Thursday, January 25. The stock of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, October 26 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, June 28.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 28 investors sold VAR shares while 176 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 82.89 million shares or 1.57% more from 81.61 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Halsey Assocs Inc Ct reported 30,931 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 0.03% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 38,854 shares. Pnc Gp Incorporated Inc owns 123,667 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated holds 0.04% or 9.85M shares. Capital Counsel Limited Liability Ny reported 308,061 shares. 371 were reported by Reilly Advsr Ltd. Howe And Rusling Inc stated it has 235 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors accumulated 0% or 4 shares. 1,900 were accumulated by Ledyard Commercial Bank. Pettee stated it has 0.49% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru reported 0.04% stake. Farmers & Merchants Investments holds 0% or 35 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 142,468 shares. Boys Arnold & Inc holds 4,043 shares. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.02% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 27,254 shares.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00 million and $430.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in White Mount Ins Grp Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 2,607 shares to 14,453 shares, valued at $13.53 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valmont Inds Inc (NYSE:VMI) by 9,902 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,025 shares, and cut its stake in Steris Plc Shares.

Since July 16, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 selling transactions for $2.58 million activity. $1.11 million worth of stock was sold by GUERTIN TIMOTHY E on Wednesday, September 5. MOMSEN MAGNUS also sold $312,696 worth of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) on Tuesday, September 4. The insider BISCHOPING GARY E JR sold $101,603.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.15, from 2.38 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 9 investors sold CDZI shares while 13 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 11.14 million shares or 3.62% less from 11.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.01% or 93,008 shares in its portfolio. Bancorporation Of America De holds 12,277 shares. Teton Advsr Inc reported 0.03% stake. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada invested in 3,365 shares or 0% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 41,908 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI). Northern Corporation stated it has 0% in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI). Schwab Charles Investment Mngmt Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 22,606 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 10,000 are owned by Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al. Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 12,823 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company owns 30,958 shares. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI). Moreover, Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI).