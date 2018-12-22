Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) by 45.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 28,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.42% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 90,716 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.15 million, up from 62,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $107.48. About 1.46 million shares traded or 81.99% up from the average. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 6.73% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 26/03/2018 – SIRTEX REPORTS FIRB APPROVAL ON VARIAN SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT; 20/04/2018 – VARIAN CALYPSO ANCHORED BEACON TRANSPONDER FOR LUNG GETS FDA; 04/04/2018 – C-RAD AB CRADb.ST – GETS ORDER FROM VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS TO DELIVER TO NYA KAROLINSKA SOLNA (NKS) HOSPITAL; 22/05/2018 – Varian Notifies Sirtex It Will Not Submit a Counterproposal to Competing Bid; 23/03/2018 – Varian Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Varian Halcyon Systems Expand Access to Cancer Care at Three Centers in Africa; 03/04/2018 – Brainlab Announces Interoperability of ExacTrac and Varian’s Edge® System; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – DIRECTORS CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT AND RECOMMEND SCHEME WITH VARIAN; 08/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) Investors; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC SEES FY18 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS RANGE OF $475 MLN TO $550 MLN

Yacktman Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Twentyfirst Cen Fox B (FOX) by 0.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp bought 64,791 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 21.28M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $975.11M, up from 21.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Twentyfirst Cen Fox B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $46.6. About 10.89M shares traded or 120.03% up from the average. Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOX) has risen 45.16% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.16% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.28, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 31 investors sold FOX shares while 107 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 364.63 million shares or 9.90% less from 404.68 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Iat Reinsurance Limited holds 0.5% or 75,000 shares in its portfolio. Bluefin Trading Lc has invested 0.14% in Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOX). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt holds 11,595 shares. Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.02% invested in Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOX). Daiwa Secs invested 0.01% in Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.05% or 451,422 shares. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% in Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOX). Hartford Invest Mgmt owns 59,309 shares. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) has 0.09% invested in Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOX) for 20,293 shares. Ims has invested 0% in Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOX). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% stake. Pentwater LP reported 11.70M shares. Moreover, Moon Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOX) for 127,419 shares. Lazard Asset Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOX). 12,601 were reported by Cleararc Cap Inc.

More notable recent Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOX) news were published by: Foxbusiness.com which released: “Why Blue Apron Shares Tumbled Again Today – Fox Business” on December 21, 2018, also Foxbusiness.com with their article: “Bilibili Cozies Up to Alibaba to Expand Its E-Commerce Presence – Fox Business” published on December 22, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Comcast Outbids 21st Century Fox For Sky – Nasdaq” on September 23, 2018. More interesting news about Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Amazon, Disney, 21st Century Fox, Twitter and Netflix – Nasdaq” published on November 21, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “21st Century Fox (FOXA) Q4 Earnings: Is a Beat in Store? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2018.

Among 2 analysts covering Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Twenty-First Century Fox had 3 analyst reports since February 18, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, February 18.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82 billion and $8.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in America’s Car Mart Inc (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 44,150 shares to 7,000 shares, valued at $547,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) by 358,153 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.05M shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UBS Starts Varian Medical (VAR) at Buy – StreetInsider.com” on November 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Varian Medical Systems misses by $0.04, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on October 23, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “BSX Takeover of BTG is a Slight Negative for Varian Medical (VAR) – RBC – StreetInsider.com” on November 20, 2018. More interesting news about Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Phoenix Cyberknife and Radiation Oncology Center Delivers Its First HyperArc Treatments – PRNewswire” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “New Research Coverage Highlights Tractor Supply, Shaw Communications, Alkermes plc, Jacobs Engineering Group, Eastman Chemical, and Varian Medical â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00 million and $430.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 31,057 shares to 185,432 shares, valued at $7.31 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 54,979 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,537 shares, and cut its stake in Mercury Gen Corp New (NYSE:MCY).

Since July 16, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 12 insider sales for $2.58 million activity. BISCHOPING GARY E JR also sold $101,603 worth of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) shares. KUO JOHN W sold $147,167 worth of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) on Monday, September 17. GUERTIN TIMOTHY E also sold $1.11M worth of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) on Wednesday, September 5.

Among 13 analysts covering Varian Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:VAR), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. Varian Medical Systems Inc. had 43 analyst reports since August 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 25 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, October 31 by Citigroup. As per Sunday, September 10, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. Evercore downgraded the shares of VAR in report on Thursday, January 26 to “Sell” rating. The stock of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, May 8. The stock of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) earned “Buy” rating by Barrington on Thursday, January 25. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Thursday, January 25 by Goldman Sachs. As per Thursday, January 25, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Thursday, June 28 with “Underweight”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, November 30 with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 28 investors sold VAR shares while 176 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 82.89 million shares or 1.57% more from 81.61 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fort Point Cap Prtnrs Ltd Llc holds 0.22% or 6,421 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Holding Sa, France-based fund reported 141,902 shares. Gemmer Asset has invested 0% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Dnb Asset Mngmt As, Norway-based fund reported 39,280 shares. Kistler has invested 0.04% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Commercial Bank Of Hawaii stated it has 14,535 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Arkansas-based Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). 105,792 were accumulated by Natl Bank Of Montreal Can. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd has 0.02% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 219,036 shares. Boys Arnold & owns 4,043 shares. Inv Counsel has 0.18% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Federated Pa invested 0% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). The Mississippi-based Trustmark State Bank Department has invested 0% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca invested in 16,700 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 342,903 shares.