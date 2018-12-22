Spf Beheer Bv decreased its stake in Flir Systems Inc (FLIR) by 0.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv sold 5,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.61 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $98.84M, down from 1.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Flir Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $42. About 2.77M shares traded or 148.92% up from the average. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 4.63% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Lorex Technology Launches Exclusive 2k HD MPX 8 Camera Security System Give-a-Way; 26/04/2018 – Flir Systems Settles U.S. Export-Controls Case; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC FLIR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.76 BLN TO $1.79 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Net $39.2M; 18/04/2018 – FLIR Systems Completes Strategic Investment in DroneSense; 20/03/2018 – FLIR Launches Thermal Traffic Sensor for Vehicle-to-Everything Communication; 15/05/2018 – Empire Life Adds Maxar Technologies, Exits Flir: 13F; 07/05/2018 – FLIR Systems Announces Webcast of Upcoming 2018 Investor Day; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Sees FY Rev $1.76B-$1.79B

Lbj Family Wealth Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI) by 18.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lbj Family Wealth Advisors Ltd sold 5,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,693 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.96M, down from 29,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lbj Family Wealth Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $49.82. About 2.03M shares traded or 158.48% up from the average. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) has declined 38.83% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.83% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.16, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 29 investors sold FLIR shares while 150 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 117.89 million shares or 0.67% less from 118.69 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Retail Bank Of Mellon invested in 2.26 million shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Ltd accumulated 972,053 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 87,053 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Lc owns 2.04M shares. Ifrah Fincl Svcs holds 9,367 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Liberty Mutual Gru Asset Management Inc holds 0.01% or 5,485 shares in its portfolio. Calamos Advsr Limited Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). First Hawaiian Bankshares reported 0.04% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Moreover, Brant Point Investment Mgmt has 0.32% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). King Luther Corp stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Spf Beheer Bv holds 3.64% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 1.61 million shares. Cap Investors holds 0.06% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 3.85M shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 24,359 shares. Ledyard Commercial Bank accumulated 119,618 shares. Sterling Cap Mngmt Llc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 73,979 shares.

Among 13 analysts covering FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. FLIR Systems had 32 analyst reports since October 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) earned “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital on Thursday, February 23. SunTrust maintained the shares of FLIR in report on Thursday, October 5 with “Hold” rating. As per Monday, May 7, the company rating was downgraded by Drexel Hamilton. Robert W. Baird initiated it with “Outperform” rating and $34 target in Thursday, October 6 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 16 by Stephens. As per Wednesday, January 17, the company rating was maintained by Stephens. Seaport Global Securities initiated FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) rating on Friday, October 7. Seaport Global Securities has “Buy” rating and $36 target. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 5 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 15 by Needham. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, January 4.

More notable recent FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Global Video Surveillance market to Reach $105.99 billion by 2026 and How New Technology will Play Key Role; DirectView Holdings, Inc (OTC: DIRV), FLIR Systems, Honeywell and Panasonic Corporation – GlobeNewswire” on November 29, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Oversold Conditions For FLIR Systems (FLIR) – Nasdaq” published on November 19, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Thermal Imaging Market Outlook to 2023 – FLIR Systems, Fortive, Axis Communications, Seek Thermal, and Selex ES are Key Players – GlobeNewswire” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “FLIR Systems’ CFO Carol Lowe to Present at Nasdaq Investor Conference – Business Wire” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “FLIR Introduces Raymarine Element Series with Lifelike Sonar Imaging – Business Wire” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $8.08 million activity. LEWIS EARL R sold $1.25 million worth of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) on Thursday, August 30. Another trade for 42,912 shares valued at $2.67 million was sold by FRANK JEFFREY.

Analysts await FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. FLIR’s profit will be $83.01 million for 17.50 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by FLIR Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.26% EPS growth.

Analysts await Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $1.60 EPS, up 34.45% or $0.41 from last year’s $1.19 per share. TCBI’s profit will be $80.29M for 7.78 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.65 actual EPS reported by Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

Among 23 analysts covering Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. had 91 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, November 11 the stock rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold”. The stock of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) earned “Buy” rating by Compass Point on Thursday, November 15. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) rating on Monday, February 26. Keefe Bruyette & Woods has “Hold” rating and $103.0 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, January 25 by Hovde Group. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, December 15 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, October 24 by UBS. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Thursday, January 21. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Monday, August 21 with “Hold”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Sterne Agee CRT on Thursday, August 20. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 28 by DA Davidson.

Lbj Family Wealth Advisors Ltd, which manages about $249.60 million and $130.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust Db Int. Gvt. Etf (WIP) by 34,924 shares to 161,609 shares, valued at $8.50 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More notable recent Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Texas Capital Bank Celebrates 20th Anniversary With Day Of Caring – PRNewswire” on December 14, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (TCBI) CEO Keith Cargill on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Financial Sector Update for 12/11/2018: PYPL, TCBI, HMN, WFC, JPM, BAC, C, USB – Nasdaq” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Announces Date for Q4 2018 Operating Results – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Announces Date for Q3 2018 Operating Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 05, 2018.