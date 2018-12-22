Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh decreased its stake in Synaptics (SYNA) by 23.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh sold 7,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,414 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.07M, down from 30,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh who had been investing in Synaptics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $35.8. About 1.09M shares traded or 82.36% up from the average. Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has risen 3.48% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.48% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNA News: 11/04/2018 – Synaptics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – NY WARN NOTICES FOR SYNAPTICS AFFECTS 40 ON PLANT CLOSING; 31/05/2018 – Synaptics’ Award-Winning Clear ID Optical In-Display Fingerprint Sensors Featured on New Xiaomi Mi8 Smartphones; 23/04/2018 – DJ Synaptics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYNA); 26/03/2018 – Synaptics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 31% to 16 Days; 09/05/2018 – Synaptics 3Q Adj EPS 92c; 09/05/2018 – Synaptics 3Q Rev $394M; 05/04/2018 – Synaptics AudioSmart Far-Field Voice Featured on docomo Simple Mic Bluetooth Speaker; 16/05/2018 – Synaptics Clear ID Named Component of the Year by Society for Information Display; 29/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

Spindletop Capital Llc increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) by 6.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spindletop Capital Llc bought 18,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $24.80M, up from 281,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spindletop Capital Llc who had been investing in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $49.82. About 2.03 million shares traded or 158.48% up from the average. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) has declined 38.83% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TCBI News: 08/03/2018 Texas Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Texas Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Police link two more bombings in Texas capital to earlier attack; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $210.3M; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q EPS $1.38, EST. $1.34; 20/03/2018 – Serial bombings put Texas capital on edge; 15/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Adds Texas Capital, Exits Avis Budget: 13F

Since August 24, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $158,309 activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $134,000 was made by Ackerson Vince A. on Friday, October 19. 3,000 shares were bought by CARGILL C KEITH, worth $202,770.

Among 23 analysts covering Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. had 91 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, January 8, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The firm has “Mkt Outperform” rating given on Thursday, February 2 by JMP Securities. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Hold” on Monday, March 5. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, April 19. As per Thursday, October 19, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, January 25 by Raymond James. The stock of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 19 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Wednesday, April 18 with “Buy”. Wedbush downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, October 4 report. The company was downgraded on Thursday, July 21 by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 32 investors sold TCBI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 47.71 million shares or 7.15% less from 51.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) for 8,302 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Inc Ltd Liability reported 13,584 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). 447,417 were accumulated by Stifel Corporation. First Hawaiian Financial Bank holds 484 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 64,822 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Fiera Corp has 55,125 shares. Raymond James And Associates holds 114,270 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability stated it has 45,854 shares. Jacobs Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 85,000 shares. 78,016 are held by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Jefferies Gp Llc accumulated 4,157 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Co New York has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Assetmark Inc accumulated 867 shares. Comerica Retail Bank stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 26 investors sold SYNA shares while 55 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 32.59 million shares or 3.73% less from 33.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 560 were reported by Next Gp. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt Inc reported 16,200 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs reported 13,155 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0% or 4,638 shares. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) for 19,794 shares. 10,194 are owned by At Bancorp. 5,229 are owned by United Serv Automobile Association. Benjamin F Edwards & reported 0% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Ameriprise Fincl holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) for 4.57 million shares. Profund Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) for 6,580 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 2,197 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 8,100 shares. Loomis Sayles & Co Lp owns 0% invested in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) for 186 shares. California Public Employees Retirement reported 98,836 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jefferies Group Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 27,594 shares.

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh, which manages about $147.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiat Chrys by 128,212 shares to 607,888 shares, valued at $10.64M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $446,262 activity. Bergman Rick sold $933,625 worth of stock or 17,500 shares. 12,865 shares valued at $446,262 were sold by Barber Kevin D on Monday, November 12. 191,266 shares were sold by LEE FRANCIS F, worth $10.35M on Wednesday, June 20.

Analysts await Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 57.63% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.59 per share. SYNA’s profit will be $32.19 million for 9.62 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Synaptics Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.68% EPS growth.

Among 17 analysts covering Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ:SYNA), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Synaptics Inc had 83 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Wednesday, November 8. The stock of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) earned “Buy” rating by Craig Hallum on Wednesday, August 1. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 23 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Northland Capital on Thursday, March 16. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of SYNA in report on Monday, October 16 with “Hold” rating. Craig Hallum maintained the shares of SYNA in report on Wednesday, November 8 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 5 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Rosenblatt downgraded the shares of SYNA in report on Friday, November 3 to “Hold” rating. As per Tuesday, September 12, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Friday, November 9, the company rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets.