Spitfire Capital Decreased National Resh (NRCIA) Holding; First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) Had 2 Bulls

Among 4 analysts covering First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. First Financial Bancorp had 5 analyst reports since July 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of FFBC in report on Monday, October 22 with “Underweight” rating. The rating was downgraded by Sandler O’Neill to “Hold” on Thursday, November 29. The company was upgraded on Thursday, July 26 by DA Davidson. Barclays Capital maintained First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) rating on Monday, July 23. Barclays Capital has “Underweight” rating and $31 target. The rating was upgraded by Wood to “Outperform” on Monday, October 22. See First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) latest ratings:

29/11/2018 Broker: Sandler O’Neill Rating: Hold Downgrade

22/10/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $31 New Target: $29 Maintain

22/10/2018 Broker: Wood Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $34 New Target: $32 Upgrade

26/07/2018 Broker: DA Davidson Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

23/07/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $32 New Target: $31 Maintain

Spitfire Capital Llc decreased National Resh Corp (NRCIA) stake by 33.84% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Spitfire Capital Llc sold 118,047 shares as National Resh Corp (NRCIA)’s stock 0.00%. The Spitfire Capital Llc holds 230,829 shares with $8.91 million value, down from 348,876 last quarter. National Resh Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $35.85. About 1,655 shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRCIA) has 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NRCIA News: 19/04/2018 – DJ National Research Corporation Class, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRCIB); 20/04/2018 – NATIONAL RESEARCH CORP SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES TERM LOAN FACILITY OF UP TO $40 MLN – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ National Research Corporation Class, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRCIA); 18/04/2018 News On National Research Corp. (NRCIA,NRCIB) Now Under NRC

The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $22.73. About 2.56M shares traded or 548.63% up from the average. First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) has declined 8.83% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FFBC News: 26/03/2018 – First Financial CEO Sees ‘Good First Step’ on Dodd-Frank (Video); 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – DEAL FOR $32.00 PER FIRST BANK SHARE; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Bancorp of Indiana Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBPI); 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 19/04/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp: First Bank Will Be Merged Into Premier Bank; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN COLORADO; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN CO,; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms First Bancorp’s Ratings at ‘B-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – First Fincl Bancorp. and MainSource Fincl Group, Inc. Complete Merger; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A BAA2 RATING TO FIRST NATIONAL OF NEBRASKA’S SUBORDINATED DEBT AND AFFIRMS SUBSIDIARY FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA’S RATINGS (DEPOSITS AT A2); OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE

Since July 10, 2018, it had 27 buys, and 1 sale for $45,151 activity. $8,531 worth of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) was bought by PURKRABEK KNUST SUSAN L. 268 shares valued at $8,522 were bought by Booth Cynthia O on Tuesday, July 10. Berta Vince also bought $6,137 worth of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) on Tuesday, July 10. OBRIEN THOMAS MURRAY bought 214 shares worth $6,189. $4,078 worth of stock was bought by kramer william j on Thursday, October 11. The insider Neighbours John T bought $12,974. BARRON WILLIAM G also bought $6,189 worth of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) on Thursday, October 11.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding firm for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and other banking, and banking-related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky. The company has market cap of $2.23 billion. The firm accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers. It has a 12.83 P/E ratio. It also provides real estate loans secured by residential property or commercial property; commercial and industrial loans for various purposes, including inventory, receivables, and equipment; consumer loans comprising new and used vehicle loans, second mortgages on residential real estate, and unsecured loans; and home equity lines of credit.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2018 Q3. Its down 2.29, from 3.37 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 13 investors sold First Financial Bancorp. shares while 65 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 71.12 million shares or 49.97% less from 142.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd holds 0% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) or 13,200 shares. Pinebridge Invests Lp has invested 0.04% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Johnson Counsel reported 249,257 shares stake. Tompkins Financial Corporation holds 1,121 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Parkside Finance Financial Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). 121 were accumulated by Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd. Sterling Capital Limited reported 31,128 shares stake. Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 35,061 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fj Capital Mgmt Limited Company holds 46,100 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. First Manhattan reported 4,668 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 124,572 shares in its portfolio. First Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 61,600 shares. Park Natl Corp Oh owns 6,800 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) for 686,976 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.86 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.79, from 2.65 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold NRCIA shares while 13 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 8.08 million shares or 10.24% more from 7.33 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bankshares Of New York Mellon owns 129,807 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 195,519 are owned by State Street. Bancshares Of America Corporation De has 11,504 shares. Willis Investment Counsel stated it has 68,133 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc reported 15,594 shares. Us Retail Bank De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRCIA). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRCIA). Vanguard has 0% invested in National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRCIA). Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corporation owns 481,100 shares. 10,970 are owned by Royal Comml Bank Of Canada. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 56 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 11,700 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 76 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% in National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRCIA) or 2,555 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRCIA) for 697,930 shares.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 16 sales for $11.63 million activity. K/I/E/Trust Under Agreement 3/9/09 sold 2,173 shares worth $86,920. Karas Kevin R sold 4,800 shares worth $189,738.