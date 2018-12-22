Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc increased its stake in Rudolph Tech (RTEC) by 12.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc bought 36,519 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 340,186 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.32M, up from 303,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Rudolph Tech for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $590.16 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $18.5. About 1.02 million shares traded or 224.23% up from the average. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) has declined 18.50% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.50% the S&P500. Some Historical RTEC News: 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q EPS 38c-EPS 45c; 20/04/2018 DJ Rudolph Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTEC); 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q Rev $75M-$81M; 03/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 30/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q Rev $73.1M; 17/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Conference May 23; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q EPS 47c; 03/05/2018 – RUDOLPH TECHNOLOGIES INC RTEC.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $33; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 51c

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (Put) (EDU) by 44.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc sold 4,366 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $400,000, down from 9,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $51.45. About 1.72 million shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has declined 38.16% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.16% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83

Analysts await New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $-0.05 EPS, down 266.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.03 per share. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -104.67% negative EPS growth.

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $1.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twenty First Centy Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOX) by 48,986 shares to 703,206 shares, valued at $32.22 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (EEM) by 93,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Pinnacle Entmt Inc.

Among 13 analysts covering New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had 43 analyst reports since September 9, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Thursday, May 24 by CLSA. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, May 29. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, October 21. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $104.0 target in Wednesday, January 24 report. Jefferies maintained New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) rating on Wednesday, April 26. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $74.80 target. JP Morgan downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) on Wednesday, May 17 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) earned “Sell” rating by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, September 14. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 19 by Benchmark. Brean Capital initiated New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) on Thursday, July 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Wednesday, January 24 by JP Morgan.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $814.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) by 3,289 shares to 13,034 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Physical Thpy (NYSE:USPH) by 23,331 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,574 shares, and cut its stake in Old Second Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OSBC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.61, from 1.75 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 26 investors sold RTEC shares while 46 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 29.27 million shares or 0.27% less from 29.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). 255,500 were accumulated by Td Asset Incorporated. Brown Brothers Harriman And, a New York-based fund reported 555 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Limited Liability Com reported 141,845 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited stated it has 0% in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). Swiss Financial Bank holds 56,500 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 116,786 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Intrust Bancshares Na holds 0.11% or 18,486 shares. Voya Invest Ltd Co has 688,545 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Stanley has invested 0.19% in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). Moreover, D E Shaw & has 0.03% invested in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) for 1.03 million shares. Dimensional Fund Lp accumulated 2.63 million shares. Victory Capital Mgmt has invested 0% in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). Palisade Capital Nj reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 40,453 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Rudolph Tech (NYSE:RTEC), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Rudolph Tech had 21 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, May 2 by Credit Suisse. The rating was upgraded by Sidoti on Monday, September 10 to “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of RTEC in report on Tuesday, May 3 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, February 2. FBR Capital initiated Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) rating on Friday, February 2. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $32.0 target. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Underperform” rating and $24 target in Tuesday, October 31 report. Credit Suisse downgraded the shares of RTEC in report on Monday, January 9 to “Neutral” rating. As per Monday, June 4, the company rating was downgraded by Sidoti. On Thursday, October 4 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. FBR Capital maintained the shares of RTEC in report on Thursday, October 4 with “Buy” rating.

