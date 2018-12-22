GROWMAX RES CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:APEOF) had a decrease of 16.67% in short interest. APEOF’s SI was 5,000 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 16.67% from 6,000 shares previously. With 5,700 avg volume, 1 days are for GROWMAX RES CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:APEOF)’s short sellers to cover APEOF’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.0014 during the last trading session, reaching $0.05. About 10,000 shares traded. GrowMax Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:APEOF) has 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased Duke Realty Corp (DRE) stake by 31.71% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Springbok Capital Management Llc acquired 17,346 shares as Duke Realty Corp (DRE)’s stock declined 0.70%. The Springbok Capital Management Llc holds 72,056 shares with $2.04M value, up from 54,710 last quarter. Duke Realty Corp now has $9.61 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $26.57. About 5.94M shares traded or 193.60% up from the average. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 2.34% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.34% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q EPS 20c; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – REVISED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FFO, AS DEFINED BY NAREIT, TO $1.26 TO $1.34 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR 2018; 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 27/03/2018 DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.26 TO $1.32, EST. $1.27; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRE); 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE FFO TO A RANGE OF $1.26 TO $1.32 PER DILUTED SHARE; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Adds Duke Realty, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple: 13F; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.3% Position in Duke Realty

GrowMax Resources Corp. operates as a phosphate and potash mining firm in Peru. The company has market cap of $12.34 million. It is involved in the exploration and development of phosphate and potassium-rich brine resources, and other minerals, as well as development of fertilizer projects located in the Bayovar region of Peru. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Americas Petrogas Inc. and changed its name to GrowMax Resources Corp. in August 2016.

Among 2 analysts covering Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Duke Realty had 2 analyst reports since August 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, December 11. On Thursday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $623,234 activity. 2,600 shares were sold by Schnur Steven W, worth $75,114. 2,500 shares were sold by SABELHAUS MELANIE R, worth $69,950. $478,170 worth of Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) shares were sold by Harrington Peter D..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.06, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold DRE shares while 117 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 318.87 million shares or 1.32% less from 323.13 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bennicas Assoc holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 12,300 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 5,710 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Hldg Inc holds 52,143 shares. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.03% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 31,800 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Management invested in 121,100 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Conning Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 10,033 shares. Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Company invested in 5,453 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.47% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). 2.66M were accumulated by Duff And Phelps Invest Mgmt Company. Kennedy Cap Inc accumulated 204,926 shares. M&T Financial Bank has 0.01% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Fiduciary reported 7,248 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.05% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Teachers Annuity Association Of America reported 456,565 shares.

