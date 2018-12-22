Sprott Boosted Its Iamgold (IAG) Stake; Profile of 4 Analysts Covering Weyerhaeuser Company (WY)

Sprott Inc increased Iamgold Corp (IAG) stake by 243.25% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Sprott Inc acquired 120,654 shares as Iamgold Corp (IAG)’s stock declined 10.90%. The Sprott Inc holds 170,254 shares with $627,000 value, up from 49,600 last quarter. Iamgold Corp now has $1.67B valuation. The stock decreased 3.49% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.6. About 13.17 million shares traded or 153.68% up from the average. IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) has declined 35.63% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IAG News: 25/04/2018 – IAMGOLD MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN TRADEWIND BLOCKCHAIN; 08/05/2018 – IAMGOLD Hldrs Re-Elect Bd of Directors; 13/04/2018 – Iamgold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – IAMGOLD SHAREHOLDERS RE-ELECT BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 14/03/2018 IAMGOLD renews preliminary base shelf prospectus; 14/05/2018 – IAMGOLD files Nl 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced lnferred Mineral Resource Estimate for the Eastern Borosi Project; 28/03/2018 – IAMGOLD Reports Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Monster Lake Project; 10/05/2018 – IAMGOLD Files Nl 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Monster Lake Project; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 9C, EST. 2C; 28/03/2018 – Quinto Resources reports initial mineral resource estimate from IAMGOLD on Monster Lake project

Among 5 analysts covering Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Weyerhaeuser had 5 analyst reports since October 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, October 30 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Monday, October 29 by Raymond James. As per Monday, October 29, the company rating was upgraded by DA Davidson. The company was maintained on Tuesday, November 20 by Argus Research. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, October 25 by Citigroup. See Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) latest ratings:

20/11/2018 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $40 New Target: $34 Maintain

30/10/2018 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $36 New Target: $33 Maintain

29/10/2018 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Strong Buy New Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $41 New Target: $36 Maintain

29/10/2018 Broker: DA Davidson Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $37.5 New Target: $35 Upgrade

25/10/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $42 New Target: $35 Maintain

Sprott Inc decreased Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr stake by 1.40 million shares to 176,443 valued at $3.27 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Nevsun Res Ltd (NYSEMKT:NSU) stake by 2.31M shares and now owns 496,854 shares. Alamos Gold Inc New was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold Weyerhaeuser Company shares while 292 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 544.04 million shares or 1.95% less from 554.88 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Scotia Capital Inc stated it has 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Capital Guardian Tru, a California-based fund reported 764 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Com stated it has 564 shares. Adirondack Communication, a New York-based fund reported 150 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability holds 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) or 87 shares. 1St Source Comml Bank reported 0.07% stake. Third Avenue Ltd Liability reported 8.54% stake. Asset Incorporated holds 56,393 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 1.06 million shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Washington Tru owns 0.32% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 184,362 shares. Los Angeles Management And Equity reported 0.09% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Mutual Of Omaha Retail Bank Wealth accumulated 0.29% or 32,102 shares. Winslow Asset Mngmt owns 265,029 shares or 1.56% of their US portfolio. Kepos Limited Partnership owns 104,908 shares.

Weyerhaeuser Co. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $15.94 billion. It primarily invests in United States. It has a 14.49 P/E ratio. The firm operates under four business divisions, timberlands, wood products, cellulose fibers and real estate.