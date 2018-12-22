Van Den Berg Management I Inc increased Transocean Ltd (RIG) stake by 109.82% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Van Den Berg Management I Inc acquired 580,865 shares as Transocean Ltd (RIG)’s stock declined 25.83%. The Van Den Berg Management I Inc holds 1.11M shares with $15.48 million value, up from 528,910 last quarter. Transocean Ltd now has $3.96B valuation. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $6.49. About 32.45 million shares traded or 96.34% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 19.78% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR RIG IS $500 MLN; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES DOUBLING OF OFFSHORE PROJECT SANCTIONING IN ’19; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Buys 33.3% Interest in the West Rigel Rig; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Expected to be Available for Charter in the 1Q of 2019; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Rev $664M; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN: COULD SEE DEEPWATER ACTIVITY OFFSHORE MEXICO IN ’18; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss $210M; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN BUYS INTEREST IN HARSH ENVIRONMENT NEWBUILD; 01/05/2018 – Transocean Eschewing Once-Cherished Multiyear Rig Contracts; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY ACQUISITION OF

St Germain D J Co Inc decreased Cisco (CSCO) stake by 1.58% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. St Germain D J Co Inc sold 7,604 shares as Cisco (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.45%. The St Germain D J Co Inc holds 474,435 shares with $23.08 million value, down from 482,039 last quarter. Cisco now has $188.16B valuation. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $41.85. About 77.92 million shares traded or 203.91% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the largest number of infections from the VPNFilter malware were in Ukraine, which led it to believe Russia was planning an attack on that country; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Longtime Cisco leader to exit as customer service group restructures; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”; 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

St Germain D J Co Inc increased Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) stake by 9,111 shares to 184,655 valued at $9.71M in 2018Q3. It also upped Ishares Cmbs Etf (CMBS) stake by 26,825 shares and now owns 394,433 shares. United Healthgroup Inc (NYSE:UNH) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Efg Asset Management (Americas) Corp has invested 0.1% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Dnb Asset Mngmt As has invested 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sageworth Tru holds 93 shares. Bourgeon Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 1.73% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Roundview has 7,627 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Management reported 0.27% stake. Old Point Tru And Fincl N A owns 142,543 shares for 3.45% of their portfolio. Donaldson Cap Llc reported 3.86% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hellman Jordan Management Company Ma reported 0.72% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Smith Chas P Associates Pa Cpas reported 577,286 shares. Hyman Charles D reported 7,887 shares. First Republic Investment Mngmt holds 3.50 million shares. Aviance Capital Ptnrs Ltd reported 6,036 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested 0.93% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $2.92B for 16.10 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.41% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Cisco Systems had 10 analyst reports since July 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 15 by Raymond James. The rating was downgraded by Nomura to “Neutral” on Friday, December 14. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, August 16. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, September 4 with “Overweight”. As per Thursday, November 15, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The company was initiated on Thursday, November 29 by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, November 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, August 16 by Credit Suisse. As per Thursday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, November 15 with “Neutral”.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 selling transactions for $27.41 million activity. CHANDLER MARK D had sold 4,373 shares worth $196,324. Robbins Charles also sold $10.28M worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Monday, September 17. Goeckeler David also sold $1.51 million worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares. On Wednesday, December 12 the insider WEST STEVEN M sold $1.20 million. BHATT PRAT had sold 33,950 shares worth $1.52M. Tan Irving had sold 68,308 shares worth $3.24 million. Shares for $3.32 million were sold by Kramer Kelly A. on Thursday, November 29.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco Systems Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for CSCO – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Dec 21, 2018 : CSCO, BAC, MSFT, XOM, AAPL, GE, PFE, QQQ, MBI, MU, KGC, FB – Nasdaq” published on December 21, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Cisco Investors Shouldn’t Miss This Critical Growth Driver – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Likely to Buy Luxtera: Good Move? – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Could Cisco Systems Be a Millionaire-Maker Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 25, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.24, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 47 investors sold RIG shares while 101 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 334.58 million shares or 17.95% more from 283.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nuwave Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Contrarius Inv Mgmt Limited owns 12.43M shares. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0.01% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership reported 218 shares. Somerset Cap Llp owns 2.64M shares or 8.34% of their US portfolio. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 4,740 shares. Fisher Asset Ltd owns 528,909 shares. Jnba Fincl Advsr invested in 0.01% or 2,150 shares. James Investment Research accumulated 45,420 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Wellington Management Gp Llp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 3.48M shares. Bank Of America De reported 591,669 shares. The Iowa-based Cambridge Investment Advsr has invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Llc owns 3,154 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.03% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Manatuck Hill Prtn Limited invested in 340,000 shares.

More notable recent Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Transocean: Expectations For 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Transocean Ltd. Shareholders Approve Acquisition of Ocean Rig UDW Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on November 29, 2018, Fool.com published: “Is Transocean a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on December 01, 2018. More interesting news about Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Behind-the-Scenes Conversation: What Am I Missing With These Beaten-Down Offshore Drilling Stocks? – The Motley Fool” published on December 22, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Rowan: New Rig Contract Reinforces Company Strength – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc decreased Liberty Media Corp Delaware stake by 17,291 shares to 313,911 valued at $8.55 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) stake by 16,877 shares and now owns 1.06 million shares. Unit Corp (NYSE:UNT) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Transocean (NYSE:RIG), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Transocean had 8 analyst reports since August 1, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, September 20. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, September 19. As per Thursday, October 18, the company rating was upgraded by Fearnleys. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, December 13 by Credit Suisse. Fearnleys downgraded the stock to “Accumulate” rating in Wednesday, August 1 report. The stock of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) earned “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, August 9.