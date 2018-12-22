St Germain D J Co Raised By $386,925 Its Rayonier (RYN) Stake; Heritage Commerce (HTBK) Has 1.09 Sentiment

St Germain D J Co Inc increased Rayonier Inc (RYN) stake by 3.27% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. St Germain D J Co Inc acquired 11,725 shares as Rayonier Inc (RYN)’s stock declined 11.29%. The St Germain D J Co Inc holds 370,440 shares with $12.53M value, up from 358,715 last quarter. Rayonier Inc now has $3.52B valuation. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $27.33. About 1.16M shares traded or 104.39% up from the average. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 2.05% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.05% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.27/SHR; 11/04/2018 Rayonier Scheduled to Release First Quarter Earnings on May 2; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER REPORTS 8% DIV BOOST; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q PROFORMA REV. $203.2M; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Raises Dividend to 27c Vs. 25c; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q Net $40.5M; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 16C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYN); 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $31; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 27C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 25C

Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q3 2018. It’s down -1.14, from 2.23 in 2018Q2. The ratio turned negative, as 49 funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 45 sold and decreased equity positions in Heritage Commerce Corp. The funds in our database now own: 30.87 million shares, up from 30.31 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Heritage Commerce Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 30 Increased: 37 New Position: 12.

More notable recent Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Jason DiNapoli Joins Heritage Commerce Corp Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Heritage Commerce Corp Announces the Completion of Its Merger With United American Bank – GlobeNewswire” published on May 07, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Heritage Commerce Corp and United American Bank Agree to Merge – GlobeNewswire” on January 11, 2018. More interesting news about Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Heritage Commerce: Dividend Paying Bank With Strong Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Heritage Commerce Corp and Tri-Valley Bank Agree to Merge – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 20, 2017.

The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $11.03. About 445,674 shares traded or 163.92% up from the average. Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) has declined 18.81% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.81% the S&P500. Some Historical HTBK News: 27/04/2018 – HERITAGE COMMERCE CORP HTBK.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 09/05/2018 – News On United American Bank (UABK) Now Under HTBK; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Commerce Presenting at Conference May 9; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Commerce 1Q EPS 23c; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Commerce Corp Announces The Completion Of Its Merger With United American Bank; 23/03/2018 – Heritage Commerce Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Commerce Corp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.11 Per Share; 14/03/2018 HERITAGE COMMERCE CORP HTBK.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Heritage Commerce, Park National, One Liberty Properties, American National Insurance,; 08/05/2018 – Heritage Commerce Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 31.82% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.22 per share. HTBK’s profit will be $12.55 million for 9.51 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Heritage Commerce Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.

Jcsd Capital Llc holds 1.95% of its portfolio in Heritage Commerce Corp for 205,000 shares. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owns 328,393 shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tiedemann Advisors Llc has 0.53% invested in the company for 600,869 shares. The California-based Phocas Financial Corp. has invested 0.46% in the stock. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, a California-based fund reported 63,682 shares.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding firm for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. The company has market cap of $477.37 million. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including checking accounts, savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits. It has a 19.42 P/E ratio. The firm also provides various loan products comprising commercial loans, such as operating secured and unsecured loans advanced for working capital, equipment purchases, and other business purposes; commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans for rental properties, commercial buildings, and homes; home equity lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of loans for financing automobiles, various consumer goods, and other personal purposes; and small business administration loans.

St Germain D J Co Inc decreased Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) stake by 106,704 shares to 260,984 valued at $18.80 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 7,604 shares and now owns 474,435 shares. Alps Etf Tr Alerianmlp (AMLP) was reduced too.

