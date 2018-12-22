Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased Pacwest Bancorp. (PACW) stake by 14.92% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 213,410 shares as Pacwest Bancorp. (PACW)’s stock declined 29.09%. The Timessquare Capital Management Llc holds 1.22M shares with $57.99M value, down from 1.43 million last quarter. Pacwest Bancorp. now has $3.89B valuation. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $31.91. About 3.22 million shares traded or 123.02% up from the average. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 25.70% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.70% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 21/04/2018 – DJ PacWest Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PACW); 27/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP NAMES JAMES PIECZYNSKI VICE CHAIRMAN, LAIRD; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP – DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER COMMON SHARE, AN INCREASE FROM $0.50 PER COMMON SHARE DECLARED LAST QUARTER; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 60C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chmn; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP PACW.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60/SHR; 17/04/2018 – PACWEST 1Q EPS 93C; 17/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP 1Q TE NIM 5.11%; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $256.5 Million

St James Investment Company Llc decreased Sanofi Aventis (SNY) stake by 1.77% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. St James Investment Company Llc sold 27,514 shares as Sanofi Aventis (SNY)’s stock rose 3.59%. The St James Investment Company Llc holds 1.53 million shares with $68.17M value, down from 1.55 million last quarter. Sanofi Aventis now has $105.60 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $42.32. About 1.46M shares traded or 10.79% up from the average. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has risen 2.03% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-Advent International closes in on deal for Sanofi’s generics unit – FT; 24/04/2018 – Meditope Receives BioLabs Golden Ticket Award From Sanofi to Advance Bioconjugation Technology Research; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greatest Health Risk and Unmet Need; 19/04/2018 – SANOFI SAYS DENGUE CONTINUES TO REPRESENT A SIGNIFICANT PUBLIC HEALTH CHALLENGE; 23/04/2018 – Sanofi loses its German CSO and diabetes chief to Grünenthal $SNY; 15/04/2018 – ADVENT’S DEAL FOR SANOFI UNIT COULD BE ANNOUNCED SOON; 17/04/2018 – SANOFI SASY.PA – ADVENT WILL SUPPORT ZENTIVA MANAGEMENT TEAM TO INVEST IN COMPANY’S OPERATIONS, PRODUCTION FACILITIES AND R&D PIPELINE; 25/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Announces Collaboration with Sanofi Genzyme for Systems Pharmacology Modeling of Bispecific Antibody Thera; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi: Phase 3 Trial Evaluating Dupixent Met Primary and Key Secondary Endpoints; 30/04/2018 – Sanofi, Regeneron: Target Action Date for the FDA Decision Is October 28, 2018

Among 5 analysts covering Sanofi (NYSE:SNY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Sanofi had 6 analyst reports since August 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 10 by Citigroup. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy” on Monday, September 10. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 8 by Argus Research. The stock of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 24 by Argus Research. The company was upgraded on Thursday, November 1 by Barclays Capital.

Analysts await Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 1.61% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SNY’s profit will be $1.57B for 16.79 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Sanofi for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.12% negative EPS growth.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased Greensky Inc Class A stake by 1.16 million shares to 3.83 million valued at $68.94 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Hamilton Lane Inc Class A stake by 416,700 shares and now owns 1.32 million shares. Charles River Laboratorie (NYSE:CRL) was raised too.

Analysts await PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 38.81% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PACW’s profit will be $113.26M for 8.58 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by PacWest Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.06% negative EPS growth.