Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased Davita Inc (DVA) stake by 12.84% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Timessquare Capital Management Llc acquired 238,100 shares as Davita Inc (DVA)’s stock declined 13.92%. The Timessquare Capital Management Llc holds 2.09 million shares with $149.92 million value, up from 1.85 million last quarter. Davita Inc now has $8.27B valuation. The stock decreased 2.73% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $49.82. About 3.67 million shares traded or 100.56% up from the average. DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has declined 13.60% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DVA News: 03/05/2018 – DaVita 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 12/04/2018 – DaVita Certified as Freedom-Centered Workplace by WorldBlu; 13/03/2018 – DAVITA SAYS ON MARCH 12, RECEIVED SECOND REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND DOCUMENTARY MATERIAL FROM U.S. FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – DAVITA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. 91C; 20/03/2018 – Social Workers Play Vital Role in Patients’ Overall Health; 06/04/2018 – MobileHelp® Healthcare Partners with American Well® to Deliver Expanded Telehealth Options for Consumer and Professional Healthcare Applications; 08/03/2018 – DaVita Hosts Panel to Promote Women’s Health and Empowerment on World Kidney Day; 18/05/2018 – DaVita Celebrates Signing of the Colorado Living Donor Support Act; 13/03/2018 – DAVITA – CO CONTINUES TO EXPECT THAT PENDING DEAL WITH OPTUM WILL CLOSE IN 2018; 02/05/2018 – DaVita’s Sustainability Efforts Rewarded by Department of Energy

St James Investment Company Llc increased Cerner Corp (CERN) stake by 26.71% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. St James Investment Company Llc acquired 6,820 shares as Cerner Corp (CERN)’s stock declined 13.89%. The St James Investment Company Llc holds 32,350 shares with $2.08 million value, up from 25,530 last quarter. Cerner Corp now has $16.21B valuation. The stock decreased 2.90% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About 5.63M shares traded or 170.19% up from the average. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has declined 22.16% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 03/04/2018 – ARMCO Partners Continues to Expand; 06/03/2018 – Centrus Health and Cerner Collaborate to Deliver Value-Based and Innovative Population Health Care in Kansas City; 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING Cerner finally has Uncle Sam’s signature on its multibillion-dollar no-bid contract to update the; 17/05/2018 – KC Business Journal: BREAKING: The Department of Veterans Affairs has signed its $10 billion contract with Cerner; 01/05/2018 – Veritas Adds Cerner, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 02/05/2018 – CERNER SEES FY REV. $5.33B TO $5.45B, EST. $5.52B; 21/05/2018 – CERNER REPORTS AMENDMENT TO SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 21/05/2018 – CERNER: AMENDMENT TO SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 17/05/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: @DeptVetAffairs Signs $10 Billion Health Records Contract With Cerner; 21/05/2018 – CERNER ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

More notable recent Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “RSI Alert: Cerner (CERN) Now Oversold – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cerner’s (CERN) Millennium Picked by Mid-Valley Hospital – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cerner Corp.: Time To Rally – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CPSI or CERN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Cerner could snag another big VA contract – Kansas City Business Journal” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

St James Investment Company Llc decreased C V S Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 13,898 shares to 730,721 valued at $57.52 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) stake by 46,166 shares and now owns 1.97M shares. Sanofi Aventis (NYSE:SNY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 35 investors sold CERN shares while 208 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 245.84 million shares or 1.33% more from 242.61 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rockland Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 162,186 shares. Moreover, Cadence Cap Mgmt Lc has 0.04% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 11,706 shares. Blackrock has 20.96M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 700,184 were reported by Davis R M. Foster Motley reported 15,363 shares. Linscomb Williams stated it has 0.04% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Martingale Asset Management LP holds 113,667 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Jpmorgan Chase And owns 377,428 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Farm Mutual Automobile Communication holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 429,846 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Tru Com Na has 0% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). United Kingdom-based Veritas Mgmt (Uk) Limited has invested 4.73% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Suntrust Banks owns 25,605 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% or 19,516 shares. Vanguard holds 0.08% or 32.55M shares in its portfolio.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $78.60 million activity. $285,950 worth of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) shares were sold by ILLIG CLIFFORD W. BURKE ZANE M also sold $24.41M worth of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) shares. 67,574 shares valued at $4.37M were sold by WILSON JULIE M on Thursday, August 16.

Among 9 analysts covering Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Cerner had 11 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, August 3 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $75 target in Friday, October 26 report. The stock of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, October 26. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, July 25. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, August 3. Morgan Stanley maintained Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) on Monday, December 3 with “Equal-Weight” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) on Monday, August 20 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Leerink Swann on Monday, October 29. As per Tuesday, July 10, the company rating was downgraded by Evercore. On Friday, October 26 the stock rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Perform”.

More notable recent DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “DaVita’s Serious Problems Are Growing And How The DMG Sale Breaks – Seeking Alpha” on December 16, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “DaVita and UNH agree to drop price of Medical Group deal to $4.34B – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Does Mallinckrodt Have A Charitable Issue? – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Goldman bearish on Walgreens Boots Alliance in premarket analyst action; shares down 4% premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 28, 2018 – Benzinga” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Among 5 analysts covering DaVita (NYSE:DVA), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. DaVita had 6 analyst reports since September 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James on Thursday, November 8 to “Market Perform”. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, September 13 report. On Wednesday, November 28 the stock rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”. As per Thursday, November 8, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.11, from 0.85 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 29 investors sold DVA shares while 170 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 134.94 million shares or 5.12% less from 142.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gulf Intl Bancorporation (Uk) Limited reported 48,385 shares. 14,171 are owned by Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Llc. Private Advisor Grp Lc reported 3,481 shares. The Ohio-based Camelot Portfolios Lc has invested 0.11% in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). Umb Comml Bank N A Mo accumulated 3,732 shares. Oak Assocs Ltd Oh invested 0.77% of its portfolio in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). 7,400 were accumulated by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys. Suntrust Banks holds 12,249 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Price T Rowe Associates Md has 0.01% invested in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) for 895,816 shares. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.02% in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). Moreover, Comml Bank has 0% invested in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). Wedge Capital Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc reported 513,784 shares stake. Profund Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 4,857 shares. Bluecrest Management Ltd reported 26,282 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Blackrock invested in 0.03% or 9.65 million shares.