Bonness Enterprises Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 39.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bonness Enterprises Inc bought 65,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 230,378 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.60 million, up from 164,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $7.15. About 185.65 million shares traded or 35.26% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 05/03/2018 – REG-GE Capital UK Funding FRN Variable Rate Fix; 20/03/2018 – GE Helps Norfolk, Canadian Pacific Give New Life to Locomotives; 04/04/2018 – POLAND’S ENERGA SAYS PICKS GE POWER AND ALSTOM POWER FOR CONSTRUCTION OF ITS OSTROLEKA POWER PLANT; 16/05/2018 – GE ANNOUNCES NEW AGP ORDERS W/ SAUDI CEMENT, DUBAI ELECTRICITY; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X; 12/04/2018 – General Electric is reportedly considering either an IPO or some sort of hybrid deal for its GE Transportation unit; 23/03/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES AAL.O SAYS “NO FINAL DECISIONS HAVE BEEN MADE AT THIS TIME” ON JET ORDER; 20/04/2018 – GE reported first-quarter earnings that exceeded expectations; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on GE, China trade; 23/04/2018 – DJ General Electric Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GE)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc increased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 0.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc bought 2,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 225,416 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $47.50M, up from 223,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $183.75. About 6.70M shares traded or 155.95% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 17.47% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $8.68 TO $9.03; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN IS APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q EPS 98C; 15/03/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.20% by End-2Q vs 2.05% Prior (Survey); 10/05/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.55% by End-3Q vs 2.49% Prior (Survey); 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $10.20 TO $10.55/SHR, EST. $10.53; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.36/SHR; 05/03/2018 – More: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3M discontinues production of MEAs – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3M: More Health Does Not Make A Healthy Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on December 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “3M: Should Investors Worry About Rising Debt Levels? – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Sale of Franklin tech division to 3M values it at $1B – Nashville Business Journal” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3M to buy M*Modal’s tech business for $1.0B enterprise value – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Among 17 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 7 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. 3M had 106 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Wednesday, April 26 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Thursday, March 22. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, October 24. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, January 25 by RBC Capital Markets. Argus Research maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Wednesday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Wednesday, October 24. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $211 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Friday, July 24. RBC Capital Markets has “Underperform” rating and $148 target. RBC Capital Markets upgraded it to “Sector Perform” rating and $171 target in Wednesday, December 7 report. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $215 target in Thursday, April 26 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, September 28 report.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 23,136 shares to 690,468 shares, valued at $78.97 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Klx Inc by 24,451 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “UBS Still Bullish On GE (NYSE:GE) – Benzinga” on December 10, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GE’s Crash Holds An Important Lesson About Investing – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “I Just Doubled My Position In GE, Here’s Why – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Cramer: Don’t Rush To Buy GE After Analyst Upgrades (NYSE:GE) – Benzinga” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “General Electric And Bankruptcy Talk – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 26, 2018.