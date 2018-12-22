Staley Capital Advisers Inc decreased Cvs Health Corp (CVS) stake by 0.95% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold 6,650 shares as Cvs Health Corp (CVS)’s stock declined 3.04%. The Staley Capital Advisers Inc holds 694,115 shares with $54.64 million value, down from 700,765 last quarter. Cvs Health Corp now has $82.38 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.18% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $63.7. About 19.25M shares traded or 115.78% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has risen 3.17% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Pharmacy Services Revenue Rose 3.2% to $32.2B; 30/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS exec tapped to run White House drug-pricing reform; Walmart in talks to buy Humana; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.59-Adj EPS $1.64; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Hldrs Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s Reaches Definitive Agreement to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit; 06/03/2018 – Monster CVS Sale Tests IG Yields at Six-Year High: Markets Live; 20/03/2018 – CVS appoints former Eli Lilly CFO as president of PBM business; 13/03/2018 – AETNA INC – CO, CVS HEALTH CONTINUE TO EXPECT THAT TRANSACTION WILL BE COMPLETED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 02/05/2018 – CVS Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 13/04/2018 – Dr. Marc-David Munk will join CVS as chief medical officer for MinuteClinics

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased Geo Group Inc. (GEO) stake by 4.36% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc acquired 19,196 shares as Geo Group Inc. (GEO)’s stock declined 6.99%. The Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc holds 459,357 shares with $11.56 million value, up from 440,161 last quarter. Geo Group Inc. now has $2.39 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.81% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $19.61. About 2.16 million shares traded or 251.47% up from the average. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 6.00% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 06/03/2018 Geo Group Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 14; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Net $35M; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 EPS $1.27-EPS $1.35; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $2.45-$2.53/Share; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – INTEREST RATE APPLICABLE TO REFINANCING TERM LOANS IS EQUAL TO LIBOR PLUS 2.00%; 09/04/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Logan Hall/GEO Group, Inc. – 06/04/2018; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR REFINANCING OF ALL EXISTING SENIOR SECURED TERM LOANS WITH REFINANCING TERM LOANS IN AGGREGATE OF $792.0 MLN; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q EPS 29c; 29/03/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – CONTRACT WILL HAVE A BASE TERM OF EIGHT YEARS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 26, 2019 WITH A RENEWAL OPTION PERIOD OF FOUR YEARS; 08/04/2018 – Geo Tv (PK): Journalists, civil society activists protest, demand restoration of Geo News

More notable recent The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “The GEO Group Signs Contract Extension for the Continued Management of the Junee Correctional Centre in Australia – Business Wire” on December 03, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Market Trends Toward New Normal in Palatin Technologies, Revance Therapeutics, Geo Group, QUANTENNA COMMS, The Navigators Group, and INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC â€” Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings – GlobeNewswire” published on November 27, 2018, Gurufocus.com published: “5 Real Estate Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – GuruFocus.com” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Maxar Technologies (MAXR) continues to explore range of strategic alternatives for its GEO communications satellite line – StreetInsider.com” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Share Repurchase Program and Operational Update – Business Wire” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc decreased Nordson Corp. (NASDAQ:NDSN) stake by 2,207 shares to 45,060 valued at $6.26M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) stake by 15,826 shares and now owns 73,282 shares. Bmc Stock Holdings Inc. was reduced too.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CVS Health: The Forgotten Dividend Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analysts Love CVS Health Shares Following Aetna Deal (NYSE:CVS)(NYSE:AET) – Benzinga” published on November 27, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Check Out This New Move By CVS – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “CVS set to close $69B Aetna merger after final state approvals – Boston Business Journal” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CVS: A Great Value Opportunity For The Long Term – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc increased Johnson Controls stake by 23,845 shares to 995,140 valued at $34.83M in 2018Q3. It also upped Vanguard Emerg. Markets Etf (VWO) stake by 156,915 shares and now owns 657,422 shares. Nuveen Muni Value (NUV) was raised too.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $6.93 million activity. Denton David M had sold 25,159 shares worth $2.02 million. On Monday, August 27 the insider Hourican Kevin sold $642,300. Boratto Eva C also sold $354,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. $1.72 million worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was sold by Bisaccia Lisa. Brennan Troyen A had sold 14,229 shares worth $1.17 million on Wednesday, November 14.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $2.13 earnings per share, up 10.94% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.92 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.75 billion for 7.48 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 76 investors sold CVS shares while 459 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 456 raised stakes. 828.14 million shares or 1.36% more from 816.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Magnetar Fin Llc reported 81,000 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.84% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Liability Co invested 0.05% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Retail Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0.25% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 12.57M shares. Coho Partners Ltd invested in 4.77% or 2.56 million shares. Piedmont Investment Advsr holds 0.51% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 152,969 shares. United Kingdom-based Bp Plc has invested 0.31% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Sei Invests Communications reported 0.12% stake. Moreover, Rosenbaum Jay D has 2.11% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Fca Tx has 0.29% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Argi Services Lc holds 0.02% or 4,741 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0.26% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Invesco Ltd owns 13.14 million shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Addison Cap Com reported 21,920 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. CVS Health had 8 analyst reports since July 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs initiated the shares of CVS in report on Thursday, November 29 with “Hold” rating. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, July 9. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, November 26 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, November 28 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy”. On Monday, September 17 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, July 3.