First Trust (FAM) investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.30, from 1.6 in 2018Q2. The ratio improved, as 19 active investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 10 sold and decreased their positions in First Trust. The active investment managers in our database reported: 4.83 million shares, up from 4.60 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding First Trust in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 6 Increased: 11 New Position: 8.

Stanley Capital Management Llc decreased American Express Co (AXP) stake by 4.67% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Stanley Capital Management Llc sold 3,500 shares as American Express Co (AXP)’s stock declined 1.40%. The Stanley Capital Management Llc holds 71,430 shares with $7.61 million value, down from 74,930 last quarter. American Express Co now has $78.02B valuation. The stock decreased 4.64% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $91.33. About 11.01M shares traded or 180.74% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 7.31% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 21/05/2018 – MediaPost: American Express To Review Global Media Account; 07/05/2018 – GROUPON LAUNCHES LOCAL RESTAURANT DEALS FOR AMEX MEMBERS; 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner,; 22/05/2018 – Deem Signs Multi-Year Partnership with American Express Global Business Travel; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Fabricant to Resume Role as Senior Vice President, Controllershi; 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 13/03/2018 – Buying Goldman, Amex, Selling Altaba, Apple — Barrons.com; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 20/03/2018 – AXP SAYS MONITORING CARD MEMBER ACCOUNTS FOR UNUSUAL ACTIVITY; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Global Merchant Services Net $472M

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The company has market cap of $118.75 million. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Bulldog Investors Llc holds 2.05% of its portfolio in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund for 719,727 shares. Shaker Financial Services Llc owns 173,141 shares or 0.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Karpus Management Inc. has 0.5% invested in the company for 1.28 million shares. The Texas-based Oxbow Advisors Llc has invested 0.35% in the stock. Robinson Capital Management Llc, a Michigan-based fund reported 72,954 shares.

More notable recent First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund declares $0.07 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Halliburton: An Excellent Entry Point Is Near – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Chemist’s ‘High-High-Low’ CEF Report – July 2018 – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2018. More interesting news about First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Singapore’s Richest 2018: Property Moguls Edge Out Facebook Billionaire For Top Spot – Forbes” published on July 25, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic Announces Second Bone Cement Solution Indicated for Treating Sacral Fractures – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 20, 2018.

It closed at $9.17 lastly. It is up 18.94% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.94% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 0.84 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is the same, as 42 investors sold AXP shares while 446 reduced holdings. only 109 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 688.76 million shares or 1.08% less from 696.30 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wright Invsts Ser owns 55,239 shares. First Interstate Fincl Bank holds 1.77% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 79,028 shares. 55,830 were accumulated by Mirae Asset Glob Investments. Wheatland Advsr Inc holds 4,100 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Creative Planning holds 73,521 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp has invested 0.02% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Somerville Kurt F invested in 0.11% or 5,300 shares. Welch Group Incorporated Limited Liability owns 3,143 shares. Invest House Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 8,625 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Lc holds 0.03% or 2,539 shares. Hartford Investment Mgmt holds 0.28% or 89,874 shares in its portfolio. Chevy Chase holds 592,636 shares. Old Dominion Capital Mngmt invested in 0.65% or 19,921 shares. Torray Limited Liability Company reported 2.2% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Haverford has 0.05% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 23,594 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. American Express had 12 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, October 22 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 29 by Buckingham Research. The company was upgraded on Friday, July 20 by DZ Bank. The company was upgraded on Monday, September 17 by Stephens. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, July 19 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, October 19. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, October 1. Morgan Stanley maintained American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) rating on Friday, October 19. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $115 target. The rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research on Thursday, November 29 to “Neutral”. Nomura maintained the shares of AXP in report on Friday, October 19 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 13.29% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.58 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.53B for 12.76 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.88 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.79% negative EPS growth.