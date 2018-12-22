StarChain (STC) rose 4.35% during a day

StarChain (STC) had a good 24 hours as the crypto jumped $3.87621999999999E-05 or 4.35% trading at $0.0009302928. According to International Crypto Analysts, StarChain (STC) eyes $0.00102332208 target on the road to $0.00265610983322254. STC last traded at OKEX exchange. It had high of $0.000969055 and low of $0.0008527684 for December 21-22. The open was $0.0008915306.

StarChain (STC) is down -85.83% in the last 30 days from $0.006567 per coin. Its down -90.38% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.009673 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago STC traded at $0.06905. STC has 1000.00 million coins mined giving it $930,293 market cap. StarChain maximum coins available are 1000.00M. STC uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 16/06/2018.

StarChain is a content marketplace. The product enables sharing between designers, writers, filmmakers, and content creators.

The StarChain token (STC) is an Ethereum-based (ER-C20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them when using the platform to buy/sell related content.