Foundry Partners Llc decreased its stake in Navigant Consulting Inc (NCI) by 27.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc sold 70,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 190,210 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.39 million, down from 260,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Navigant Consulting Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $930.57 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.96% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $21.85. About 1.51 million shares traded or 285.49% up from the average. Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) has risen 24.48% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NCI News: 10/05/2018 – Navigant: Engine Cap Has Agreed To Vote for All of Navigant’s Director Nominees; 17/04/2018 – Navigant Research Report Shows Global Luminaire Revenue for Horticultural Applications is Expected to Reach $3.8 Billion by; 03/04/2018 – ENGINE CAPITAL ISSUES STATEMENT ON NAVIGANT’S ANNUAL MEETING; 03/04/2018 – Engine Capital Is “Convinced Outside Board Change Is Required” at Navigant; 02/05/2018 – Navigant Backs 2018 Rev $1.03B-$1.07B; 03/05/2018 – Navigant Appoints Kai Tsai to Lead Health Plan Consulting Solutions; 16/04/2018 – Navigant Nominates Rudina Seseri for Election to Bd of Directors; 27/03/2018 – Kate Chan Joins Navigant’s Global Legal Technology Solutions Practice; 17/04/2018 – Navigant Research Report Shows Global Luminaire Revenue for Horticultural Applications is Expected to Reach $3.8 Billion by 2027; 23/04/2018 – Navigant Partners with Exterro to Help Clients Manage E-Discovery

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company decreased its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) by 1.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company sold 25,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.52 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $49.36M, down from 1.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Imperial Oil Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $25.46. About 736,979 shares traded or 98.06% up from the average. Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEMKT:IMO) has declined 11.79% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.79% the S&P500. Some Historical IMO News: 05/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$47 FROM C$45; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q EPS C$0.62; 20/04/2018 – Norway wealth fund backs AGM proposals at Imperial Oil, TransCanada, Boliden; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q Net C$516M; 07/03/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD – INVESTIGATION INTO CAUSE OF AVGAS FUEL QUALITY ISSUE IS PROGRESSING; 04/05/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q Rev C$7.93B; 17/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL RESOURCES, EXXONMOBIL CANADA INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS

More notable recent Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For December 19, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 19, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Tanya Y. Hughes Joins Navigant’s Financial Services Advisory and Compliance Segment – Business Wire” published on November 12, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Navigant (NYSE:NCI) Downgraded By William Blair On Lack Of 2019 Visibility – Benzinga” on August 03, 2018. More interesting news about Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Report: Developing Opportunities within Southwest Airlines, Select Income REIT, Oxford Industries, ImmunoGen, Navigant Consulting, and TrueBlue â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on October 10, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NCI Building gains 2.8% after Q4 beat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $2.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axt Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 174,160 shares to 641,385 shares, valued at $4.59M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 49,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 315,220 shares, and has risen its stake in American Axle & Mfg Holdings (NYSE:AXL).

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $219.00 million activity. Lieberman Stephen R sold $217.21 million worth of stock. 5,000 Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) shares with value of $122,343 were sold by Harper Scott S.

Among 6 analysts covering Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Navigant Consulting had 8 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, May 7 by Barrington Research. Avondale upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 31 report. The rating was downgraded by Zacks on Monday, September 21 to “Sell”. On Friday, August 3 the stock rating was downgraded by William Blair to “Market Perform”. The stock of Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) has “Sell” rating given on Monday, September 7 by Zacks. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, October 18 by SunTrust. As per Wednesday, February 21, the company rating was downgraded by Barrington. Barrington Research upgraded the shares of NCI in report on Monday, November 2 to “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.66, from 1.67 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 17 investors sold NCI shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 39.53 million shares or 2.42% less from 40.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stratos Wealth Partners Limited has invested 0% in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI). Switzerland-based Swiss Bank has invested 0% in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI). New York-based Mutual Of America Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0% in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI). Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) for 4,142 shares. State Street Corporation has invested 0% in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI). Us National Bank & Trust De holds 0% or 10,985 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI). 35,242 are owned by Gru. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) for 37,055 shares. Paloma Prtn Communication holds 0% or 10,885 shares in its portfolio. 15,296 are held by Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky. Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.02% in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI). First Mercantile Trust stated it has 12,085 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. The Texas-based Hbk Lp has invested 0.03% in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI).

Analysts await Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 55.17% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.29 per share. NCI’s profit will be $5.54 million for 42.02 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Navigant Consulting, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.33% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 53.66% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.41 per share. IMO’s profit will be $499.27 million for 10.10 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by Imperial Oil Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Imperial Oil (NYSEMKT:IMO), 2 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Imperial Oil had 10 analyst reports since October 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Friday, August 19 by Bank of America. On Tuesday, January 24 the stock rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research to “Underperform”. The rating was initiated by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Thursday, August 25. The stock has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, April 5. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, October 24 by Credit Suisse. On Monday, October 12 the stock rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight”. Raymond James upgraded Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) on Thursday, September 22 to “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, October 25 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, November 5. The stock of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) earned “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Monday, October 31.