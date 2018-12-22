State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 1.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue bought 2,933 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 282,195 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $30.27M, up from 279,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $90.41. About 14.35M shares traded or 84.58% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 4.07% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

Mirae Asset Global Investments increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 16.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments bought 5,902 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,265 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.94M, up from 36,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $93.5. About 7.89 million shares traded or 149.53% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.80% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.80% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 05/04/2018 – NOTICE TO UPS EMPLOYEES WITH ACCOUNTS AT THE MERRILL LYNCH TAMPA, FLORIDA BRANCH OFFICE: Klayman & Toskes, P.A. Continues to; 02/05/2018 – UPS is now eyeing the furniture delivery business as it looks to cash in on one the fastest growing segments of online retail; 10/05/2018 – UPS Facility Technology Wins Prestigious Innovation Award; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA-‘ On Jefferson Cnty FireProtDist #1, WA B; 23/05/2018 – STEMMER IMAGING UPS FY REV FORECAST TO EU99-101M FROM EU97-100M; 06/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y– PROJECT 626-17-504 PREPARE SITE FOR NUCLEAR MEDICINE 530C/630 AND UPS; 30/05/2018 – Global Classified Annual Report 2017-2018: Revenue Opportunities, Brightest Start-Ups & Overview of the Big 6 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – UPS SEES SLIGHT NET/EPS SHIFT ON ASC 606 DEFERRED REV. CHANGE; 02/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 22/05/2018 – ARTERIA SA ARRP.WA – INVESTCAMP SP. Z O.O. UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 16.55 PCT FROM 11.61 PCT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 44 investors sold TXN shares while 372 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 782.89 million shares or 1.44% less from 794.31 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.53% or 355,285 shares. Interocean Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Generation Llp reported 0.86% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Llc has invested 0.33% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Credit Agricole S A stated it has 964 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd owns 181,204 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Archford Strategies Limited Liability Company owns 1.16% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 29,748 shares. Coastline Trust accumulated 6,835 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 12,701 shares. Kcm Inv Advisors has invested 0.04% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Miller Howard Invs reported 566,651 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 19,953 were accumulated by Capital International Ca. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag owns 4.44 million shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0.51% or 2.12 million shares.

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, which manages about $5.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kilroy Rlty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 4,687 shares to 41,316 shares, valued at $2.96 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 22,311 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,223 shares, and cut its stake in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New (NYSE:SHO).

Since October 25, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $512,776 activity. Craighead Martin S had bought 10,900 shares worth $999,496 on Thursday, October 25.

Among 43 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 22 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 19 Hold. Therefore 51% are positive. Texas Instruments had 134 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, December 18 the stock rating was downgraded by Bernstein to “Mkt Perform”. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, July 25. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Wednesday, January 24. On Sunday, August 27 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. On Wednesday, January 25 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Neutral”. As per Wednesday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Nomura maintained the shares of TXN in report on Wednesday, October 25 with “Neutral” rating. On Tuesday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Bernstein with “Market Perform”. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 31 by Jefferies. The company was initiated on Tuesday, December 13 by Loop Capital.

Among 27 analysts covering United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. United Parcel Service had 91 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 25 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Hold” on Wednesday, January 17. Zacks upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $112 target in Thursday, September 17 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 7 by Loop Capital. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, July 26. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Tuesday, September 4. On Wednesday, September 20 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, September 29 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Tuesday, October 9. As per Thursday, February 1, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets.

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74B and $13.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mantech Intl Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 16,538 shares to 14,561 shares, valued at $916,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 29,165 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,043 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (EWA).

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is the same, as 47 investors sold UPS shares while 430 reduced holdings. only 108 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 447.82 million shares or 0.61% less from 450.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Federated Pa has 2.82M shares. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Incorporated holds 1.16% or 80,180 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 0.19% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd Co reported 27,931 shares. Dillon & Assocs has invested 1.77% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Stillwater Cap Advisors Ltd Llc holds 2.05% or 84,644 shares. Douglass Winthrop Limited Liability stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Gotham Asset Mgmt Llc reported 195,546 shares. Dodge And Cox reported 2,200 shares. 6,000 were accumulated by Bollard Gp Ltd Liability. Moreover, Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Co has 0.07% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 5,313 shares. Hodges Cap Management Inc has 0.02% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Seabridge Advsrs Ltd Com reported 43,423 shares or 1.3% of all its holdings. Wade G W invested in 1.2% or 97,027 shares. Live Your Vision Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $828,076 activity. Another trade for 4,312 shares valued at $523,218 was made by Willis George on Wednesday, August 22.