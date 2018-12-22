Cactus Inc Class A (NYSE:WHD) had an increase of 14.77% in short interest. WHD’s SI was 1.75M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 14.77% from 1.52M shares previously. With 546,700 avg volume, 3 days are for Cactus Inc Class A (NYSE:WHD)’s short sellers to cover WHD’s short positions. The SI to Cactus Inc Class A’s float is 4.64%. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $25.93. About 560,775 shares traded or 7.76% up from the average. Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) has 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical WHD News: 09/05/2018 – CACTUS INC – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 TO RANGE BETWEEN $50 MLN AND $60 MLN; 06/05/2018 – DJ Cactus Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WHD); 08/03/2018 CACTUS INC QTRLY REVENUES UP 9.1% TO $104.8 MLN FROM $96.0 MLN IN PRECEDING QUARTER; 09/05/2018 – Cactus 1Q EPS 14c; 15/05/2018 – CACTUS INC WHD.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $31; 14/05/2018 – CACTUS INC WHD.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $30; 10/05/2018 – CACTUS INC WHD.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $32; 09/05/2018 – CACTUS INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER CLASS A SHARE $0.14; 11/05/2018 – CACTUS INC WHD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $32; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Energy Adds Cactus Inc., Exits Weatherford, Cuts RPC

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased Genesis Energy LP (GEL) stake by 11.05% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired 27,500 shares as Genesis Energy LP (GEL)'s stock declined 11.89%. The State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 276,426 shares with $6.57M value, up from 248,926 last quarter. Genesis Energy LP now has $2.33B valuation. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $19. About 2.09M shares traded or 209.09% up from the average. Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) has declined 3.63% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.63% the S&P500.

Cactus, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company has market cap of $1.94 billion. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It has a 1.68 P/E ratio. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

Since September 5, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $30,015 activity. $30,015 worth of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) shares were bought by Gaspard Garland G.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 21 investors sold GEL shares while 32 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 86.72 million shares or 0.19% more from 86.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Department Mb National Bank N A holds 999 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Company holds 16,093 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc invested in 32,700 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Monetary Management holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) for 5,010 shares. Duff & Phelps Invest invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Pinnacle Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 101,731 shares. Argent Tru stated it has 329,325 shares. Pnc Finance has 125,870 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 533,057 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Janney Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 52,576 shares. First Republic Mngmt owns 96,523 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Bancshares accumulated 563 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth accumulated 0% or 500 shares. State Bank Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 769,842 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Limited Com, New York-based fund reported 5,760 shares.