State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased New Jersey Res (NJR) stake by 7.44% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired 7,441 shares as New Jersey Res (NJR)’s stock rose 8.93%. The State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 107,441 shares with $4.95M value, up from 100,000 last quarter. New Jersey Res now has $4.22B valuation. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $47.68. About 1.17 million shares traded or 171.00% up from the average. New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) has risen 15.18% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.18% the S&P500. Some Historical NJR News: 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP QTRLY BASIC NFE PER SHARE $1.62; 04/05/2018 – New Jersey Resources 2Q EPS $1.60; 08/05/2018 – New Jersey Resources Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP – QTRLY NET FINANCIAL EARNINGS $142.1 MLN VS $104.1 MLN; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES 2Q BASIC NET FINANCIAL EPS $1.62, EST. 97C; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP QTRLY BASIC EPS $1.60; 28/03/2018 – New Jersey Natural Gas Files to Expand Energy-Efficiency Opportunities to Customers; 04/05/2018 – New Jersey Resources 2Q Rev $1.02B; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES 2Q OPER REV. $1.02B, EST. $749.7M; 04/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: New Jersey Resources: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

AKITA DRILLING LTD NON VTG A ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) had a decrease of 90% in short interest. AKTAF’s SI was 100 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 90% from 1,000 shares previously. With 1,500 avg volume, 0 days are for AKITA DRILLING LTD NON VTG A ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:AKTAF)’s short sellers to cover AKTAF’s short positions. It closed at $3.006 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides contract drilling services to independent and multinational gas and oil companies, and potash producers in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $112.52 million. The firm specializes in purpose-built drilling rigs, including self-moving pad rigs; and directional, horizontal, and under balanced drilling, as well as provides conventional and specialized drilling services. It currently has negative earnings. It is also involved in other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and the development of storage caverns.

Since November 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $47,910 activity. $47,910 worth of stock was sold by HOWARD M WILLIAM JR on Tuesday, November 27.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.49, from 1.6 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 17 investors sold NJR shares while 70 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 57.08 million shares or 1.49% less from 57.94 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Goldman Sachs Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR). Moreover, Hexavest has 0% invested in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) for 4,306 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of reported 6,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Proshare Lc accumulated 345,967 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.03% or 69,945 shares. State Street Corp holds 6.49 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR). New Jersey-based Peapack Gladstone Fin has invested 0.05% in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR). Eqis Cap Management Inc owns 0.05% invested in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) for 16,236 shares. 50,678 are held by Price T Rowe Associate Md. James Research holds 0.22% or 118,215 shares in its portfolio. 10,460 are held by Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking Corporation. Pinnacle Financial Prns invested in 0% or 100 shares. Hartford Mgmt Inc has 76,500 shares for 1.19% of their portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR).

Among 2 analysts covering New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. New Jersey Resources had 2 analyst reports since September 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, September 17 by Wells Fargo. The company was downgraded on Monday, September 10 by Guggenheim.