Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 42.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc bought 39,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 130,285 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.66M, up from 91,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $142.99. About 3.93M shares traded or 50.76% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 2.70% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.70% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES WERE DOWN MORE THAN THE INDUSTRY; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Adj EPS $3.14; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: US FARMERS WILL FEEL EFFECT IMMEDIATELY AS THEY TEND TO SELL THEIR 2017 HARVEST GRADUALLY THROUGHOUT 2018 MARKETING YEAR – BERENBERG; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN IS GENERATING “STRONG” POSITIVE CASH FLOW IN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS EXPERIENCING HIGHER RAW-MATERIAL AND FREIGHT COSTS, BEING ADDRESSED THROUGH FOCUS ON STRUCTURAL COST REDUCTION, FUTURE PRICING ACTIONS; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Deere is concerned about retaliation against U.S. agriculture – Bloomberg; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Rev $10.7B; 20/04/2018 – FMC, Deere Seen Raising Dividend for 1st Time in 2 Years: BDVD; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Some Crop Price Forecasts for the 2017/18 Season

Markston International Llc decreased its stake in State Street Corp. (STT) by 4.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc sold 5,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 132,919 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.14 million, down from 138,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in State Street Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $60.17. About 5.72M shares traded or 78.01% up from the average. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.94% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.94% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 31/05/2018 – Asset manager SSGA seeks review of board election process in Europe; 20/03/2018 – US Financial 15 Split Corp.: Preferred Dividend Declared; 19/04/2018 – BlackRock wants regulators to address unequal voting rights; 05/03/2018 State Street Global Advisors Announces Impact of Receiving Settlement Payments; 22/03/2018 – State Street Appoints Ian Appleyard as New Global Controller and Chief Acctg Officer; 01/05/2018 – State Street CEO Discusses Long Term Investing and ETFs (Video); 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET CORP STT.N – OUTLOOK GIVEN IN JANUARY AND FEBRUARY IS STILL OPERATIVE -CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – State Street Reports First-Quarter 2018 EPS of $1.62, up 41%, and ROE of 12.8%, up 2.9 Percentage Points, Compared to the First; 20/04/2018 – State Street Reports First-Quarter 2018 EPS of $1.62, up 41%, and ROE of 12.8%, up 2.9 Percentage Points, Compared to the First-Quarter of 2017; 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q Operating Basis Return On Equity 12.8%

Analysts await State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.89 EPS, up 3.28% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.83 per share. STT’s profit will be $717.33 million for 7.96 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by State Street Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.07% EPS growth.

Among 19 analysts covering State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. State Street Corporation had 99 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 10 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Friday, September 9. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) rating on Monday, May 29. Keefe Bruyette & Woods has “Hold” rating and $8800 target. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $68 target in Thursday, January 28 report. The stock of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, November 16. As per Monday, April 23, the company rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank. The stock of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, October 24 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, June 19 by Jefferies. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of STT in report on Friday, April 6 with “Hold” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, December 6 report.

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63B and $932.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2,288 shares to 38,850 shares, valued at $8.71 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 sales for $4.12 million activity. 851 shares were sold by Keenan Karen C, worth $70,786 on Wednesday, August 15. 500 shares were bought by de Saint-Aignan Patrick, worth $34,310 on Tuesday, October 23. $16,459 worth of stock was sold by Erickson Andrew on Friday, November 16. HOOLEY JOSEPH L sold $2.08M worth of stock or 25,000 shares. Conway Jeff D sold $28,524 worth of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) on Wednesday, August 15. The insider Maiuri Louis D bought $50,024.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 62 investors sold STT shares while 234 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 239 raised stakes. 320.33 million shares or 4.32% more from 307.06 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 270,540 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0.08% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Fayez Sarofim &, Texas-based fund reported 3.22M shares. Nomura Asset Limited reported 65,838 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada owns 3,210 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance holds 1.02M shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Management Ltd Llc holds 335,742 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Amer Group Inc Inc has invested 0.04% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Pictet And Cie (Europe) has invested 0.07% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Senator Inv Gru Lp has 500,000 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Retail Bank Of The West has invested 0.07% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Andra Ap holds 79,700 shares. Comerica Securities Incorporated accumulated 5,455 shares. Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 4,562 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 3,212 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Among 31 analysts covering Deere & Company (NYSE:DE), 16 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 52% are positive. Deere & Company had 141 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Sell” on Wednesday, April 19. As per Monday, December 4, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $165.0 target in Thursday, January 18 report. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 24 by Citigroup. As per Monday, September 18, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, January 10. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $13300 target in Friday, June 23 report. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, May 24. HSBC upgraded Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) on Tuesday, November 21 to “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, January 12 by Robert W. Baird.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82 billion and $3.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Praxair Inc (NYSE:PX) by 3,359 shares to 19,988 shares, valued at $3.35M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Cos Inc/The (NYSE:WMB) by 20,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,111 shares, and cut its stake in Total Sa (NYSE:TOT).