State Street Corp increased Gray Television Inc (GTN) stake by 2.95% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. State Street Corp acquired 44,336 shares as Gray Television Inc (GTN)’s stock rose 3.99%. The State Street Corp holds 1.55 million shares with $27.06M value, up from 1.50 million last quarter. Gray Television Inc now has $1.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 6.21% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $14.66. About 1.78 million shares traded or 105.62% up from the average. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 13.60% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.60% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV IN SIOUX FALLS, SD; 01/05/2018 – Gray Television to Acquire KDLT-TV for $32.5 Million in Cash; 21/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Strong Industry Veterans Join Gray To Lead At WOWT In Omaha And KOSA In Odessa-Midland; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION INC – ANTICIPATE RETRANSMISSION REVENUE, NET OF RETRANSMISSION EXPENSE, ABOUT $178.5 MLN TO $180.0 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 25/04/2018 – Gray Television stations win 19 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards Plus two of three NABEF Service to America Television Awards; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q Rev $226.3M; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TV 1Q EPS 22C; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 01/05/2018 – Gray Agrees To Acquire KDLT-TV In Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc increased Cme Group Inc. (CME) stake by 14.31% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc acquired 5,233 shares as Cme Group Inc. (CME)’s stock rose 9.33%. The Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc holds 41,805 shares with $7.12 million value, up from 36,572 last quarter. Cme Group Inc. now has $65.35 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $182.65. About 4.93M shares traded or 129.36% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 28.18% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 30/05/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8 (DD) – CME GROUP INC AMENDMENT; 20/03/2018 – Market expectations for a March rate hike are 94.4 percent as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool; 16/03/2018 – NEX GROUP PLC NXGN.L – CME AND NEX CURRENTLY ARE WORKING TOGETHER TO ALLOW CME TO COMPLETE DUE DILIGENCE; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Libor exposures larger than thought at $200 trillion -ARRC; 08/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE FUTURES BACK MONTHS 0#LC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH PRESSURE FROM SELL STOPS, FUND LIQUIDATION -TRADE; 09/05/2018 – CME Group Inc. Announces Preliminary Results from its 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 06/04/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 81 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO 1.75-2.00 PCT IN JUNE VS 85 PCT LATE THURSDAY – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 03/04/2018 – Sentiment falls as producers express concerns about Ag exports; 16/03/2018 – Britain’s Nex Group surged to the top of the European benchmark after the company said it had received an approach from one of the world’s largest exchange groups, CME Group; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC – NEX’S HEADQUARTERS WILL BE COMBINED WITH CME’S, AND COMBINED COMPANY’S HEADQUARTERS WILL BE LOCATED AT CME’S HEAD OFFICE IN CHICAGO

More notable recent Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Fargo General Manager Jim Wareham Passes Away – GlobeNewswire” on December 18, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gray Receives Regulatory Approvals for Raycom Media and Divestiture Transactions – GlobeNewswire” published on December 20, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “GRAY TELEVISION OPENS NEWLY RENOVATED FACILITY FOR KNOE-TV – GlobeNewswire” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Justice Dept. sets divestitures to approve $3.6B Gray-Raycom deal – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Feds: Atlanta’s Gray Television must sell stations to get U.S. OK for $3.6B deal – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.06, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold GTN shares while 51 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 73.63 million shares or 0.74% less from 74.18 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Act Ii Mngmt Lp reported 216,672 shares or 2.65% of all its holdings. Vanguard Group Incorporated accumulated 3.59M shares or 0% of the stock. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp reported 44,111 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company New York reported 5,571 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 4,068 shares. Swiss National Bank has 0% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 141,400 shares. Granahan Investment Management Ma invested in 490,049 shares or 0.47% of the stock. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Lc reported 3.01% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Blackrock reported 0% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Yorktown Mngmt Research Inc has invested 0.09% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Hap Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. 161,960 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Company invested in 0% or 307,238 shares. Sei Invests Comm reported 17,154 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Llc reported 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN).

State Street Corp decreased Manpowergroup (NYSE:MAN) stake by 43,847 shares to 2.45M valued at $210.75 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Aimmune Therapeutics Inc stake by 597,137 shares and now owns 1.77M shares. Cno Financial Group Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.22, from 1.39 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 26 investors sold CME shares while 249 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 272.58 million shares or 1.52% more from 268.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Greenleaf Trust holds 0.01% or 2,022 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.17% or 10,250 shares. Stephens Ar owns 10,376 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 209,731 shares. Bp Public Limited Company holds 102,200 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Vident Invest Advisory accumulated 5,709 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 480,588 were accumulated by Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can. Da Davidson And holds 29,907 shares. Stanley owns 13,215 shares. Graham Capital Mgmt Lp holds 0.11% or 30,000 shares in its portfolio. Roosevelt Grp Inc Inc invested 2.02% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Hrt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 0.08% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Appleton Partners Inc Ma owns 14,664 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company stated it has 3,997 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Among 10 analysts covering CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CME Group had 11 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) on Friday, October 26 with “Market Perform” rating. On Tuesday, December 4 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Berenberg given on Tuesday, November 20. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, November 28 by UBS. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, November 20 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, November 5 with “Buy”. As per Friday, November 16, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Thursday, October 11.

Since July 10, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 insider sales for $11.23 million activity. 5,000 shares were sold by Carey Charles P, worth $959,220 on Tuesday, November 20. $1.37 million worth of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) was sold by Tobin Jack J. DUFFY TERRENCE A sold $1.89 million worth of stock. The insider Winkler Julie sold $1.14 million. Shares for $35,530 were sold by Pankau Ronald A. on Monday, December 10. Pietrowicz John W. also sold $449,650 worth of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) on Thursday, October 11. On Tuesday, September 4 Piell Hilda Harris sold $319,025 worth of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 1,823 shares.