Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 0.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc bought 15,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.26 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $110.03 million, up from 2.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $41.85. About 77.92M shares traded or 203.91% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr; 23/05/2018 – Cisco Executive: Companies, Regulators Not Ready for EU Data Rules — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/16/2018; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Meraki Takes its Bug Bounty Program Public with Bugcrowd; 15/05/2018 – Leading Marketing Innovators from Marketo and Cisco to Keynote This Year’s BRAND INNOVATION QUEST® in Chicago; 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Steel Partners Holdings Lp increased its stake in Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) by 5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steel Partners Holdings Lp bought 46,851 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.01% with the market. The hedge fund held 983,819 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.43 million, up from 936,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steel Partners Holdings Lp who had been investing in Steel Partners Hldgs LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $353.52M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $13.75. About 15,364 shares traded. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) has declined 22.68% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLP News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Steel Partners Holdings LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPLP); 18/04/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings: Ashe Joins Lucas-Milhaupt From the FastenMaster Division of OMG Inc; 18/04/2018 – John Ashe Named Pres and CEO of Lucas-Milhaupt Unit of Steel Partners Holdings; 23/05/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS CURRENTLY OWNS 17.8% BABCOCK & WILCOX STAKE; 07/05/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS – QTRLY NET LOSS PER COMMON UNIT $0.35; 07/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings 1Q Rev $366.2M; 16/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Declares Regular Quarterly Distribution on Its Series A Preferred Units; 09/03/2018 Steel Partners Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 55c; 09/03/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS LP SPLP.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.5 BLN TO $1.6 BLN; 09/03/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Sees 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $30M-$37M

More notable recent Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Preferred Stocks And Baby Bonds Complete Review – June 2018 – Seeking Alpha” on June 06, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Not So Common Fixed-Income Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “What Does Steel Partners Have Planned For ModusLink? – Seeking Alpha” on March 16, 2017. More interesting news about Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Steel Partners Holdings Releases Annual Letter from Executive Chairman Warren Lichtenstein – Business Wire” published on March 13, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oaktree Capital Group: These 6.625% Preferred Units Have Begun Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 24, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 1.34 million were accumulated by Janney Cap Management Limited Liability Company. Freestone Capital Hldgs Lc invested in 0.22% or 731,105 shares. Stevens First Principles Inv Advsr stated it has 48,794 shares. 1.00 million were reported by Kornitzer Mngmt Ks. Dillon & Associates Inc holds 8,908 shares. Moreover, Rbf Ltd Llc has 0.08% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 15,000 shares. Becker Cap accumulated 2.19% or 1.42M shares. Indiana-based Old Bank In has invested 0.34% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Barbara Oil has 68,951 shares for 1.97% of their portfolio. Vision Capital Incorporated holds 0.48% or 36,291 shares in its portfolio. Van Eck Assocs Corp holds 99,312 shares. Lehman Resource reported 120,341 shares. 172,911 are owned by Gam Ag. Forbes J M And Llp invested in 2.26% or 218,339 shares. Aviance Capital Partners Limited Liability Corporation, a Florida-based fund reported 6,036 shares.

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $8.61 billion and $2.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bayer Ag (BAYRY) by 19,989 shares to 10,274 shares, valued at $227,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Class A by 1,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,977 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Dec 21, 2018 : CSCO, BAC, MSFT, XOM, AAPL, GE, PFE, QQQ, MBI, MU, KGC, FB – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cisco Dividend: By The Numbers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Amazon, Disney, Cisco, Apple and Walmart – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco Announces Intent to Acquire Silicon Photonics Leader, Luxtera – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco temporarily bans employees from China – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 07, 2018.