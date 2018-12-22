Steinberg Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Capital Sr Living Corp (CSU) by 22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc bought 107,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.19% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 595,350 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.62M, up from 488,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Capital Sr Living Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.52M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $6.67. About 539,289 shares traded or 122.89% up from the average. Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) has declined 43.22% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CSU News: 01/05/2018 – CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C; 01/05/2018 – Capital Senior 1Q Rev $114.6M; 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 2.6% Position in Capital Senior Living; 15/05/2018 – TREZ CAPITAL SENIOR MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY SHR $0.02; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 15/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living CEO, Larry Cohen, Named Alzheimer’s Association 2018 Brain Ball National Honoree; 21/03/2018 Bringing Generations Together Through Music; 01/05/2018 – CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING 1Q REV. $114.6M, EST. $118.3M; 01/05/2018 – CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING 1Q LOSS/SHR 24C

Founders Financial Securities Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 46.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Financial Securities Llc bought 7,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.30% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 22,327 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.08 million, up from 15,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Financial Securities Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $72.9. About 36.18 million shares traded or 185.70% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 41.35% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 05/03/2018 – ADURO REPORTS MILESTONE ACHIEVED UNDER MERCK & CO. PACT FOR INI; 08/05/2018 – MERCK LTD MERK.NS – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR ENTERING INTO MANUFACTURING AND SUPPLY AGREEMENTS WITH ENTITIES BELONGING TO MERCK GROUP; 15/05/2018 – Germany’s Merck Breaks Down Currency Impact; 06/03/2018 – More negative read-through to $CRVS $MRK terminates its A2A receptor antagonist Preladenant monotherapy and PD1 combo trial citing “the data did not support study endpoints”; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 TRIAL WILL CONTINUE TO EVALUATE PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS), WHICH IS A SECONDARY ENDPOINT; 03/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Merck for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 23/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Solicitor general urges Supreme Court to review a Merck product liability case about Fosamax labeling; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA CEO Says 2018 Is a Year of Transition Towards Profitable Growth in 2019 (Video); 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS IT PREFERS BUY-RATED MERCK, ELI LILLY, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB, ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER; 27/03/2018 – Merck: Designation Is For Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.41, from 1.19 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 18 investors sold CSU shares while 23 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 25.47 million shares or 6.07% less from 27.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Incorporated owns 0% invested in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) for 30,500 shares. Levin Cap Strategies Lp invested 0% in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU). Vanguard Group Incorporated holds 0% in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) or 1.41 million shares. Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0% or 29,391 shares. First Manhattan, a New York-based fund reported 2.13M shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md owns 19,091 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0% in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU). First Dallas Securities holds 57,250 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 2,746 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 142,160 shares. Steinberg Asset Management Lc invested 3.27% of its portfolio in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) for 42,900 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 10,800 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 180,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Barclays Plc accumulated 9,395 shares or 0% of the stock.

Steinberg Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.04B and $172.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 27,435 shares to 124,236 shares, valued at $3.50M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) by 102,089 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.28 million shares, and cut its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL).

More notable recent Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Capital Senior Living Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Premarket analyst action – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2018, Fool.com published: “Here’s Why Capital Senior Living Corporation Is Sliding Today – The Motley Fool” on May 02, 2018. More interesting news about Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Capital Senior Living Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on November 06, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Recent Analysis Shows The Mosaic, National Health Investors, Capital Senior Living, Independence Contract Drilling, Hologic, and TrueBlue Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 09, 2018.

Among 5 analysts covering Capital Senior (NYSE:CSU), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Capital Senior had 11 analyst reports since September 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, August 24, the company rating was maintained by JMP Securities. On Friday, September 4 the stock rating was initiated by Sidoti with “Buy”. JMP Securities maintained the shares of CSU in report on Wednesday, October 3 with “Market Outperform” rating. Bank of America downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, August 1 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, February 28. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the shares of CSU in report on Wednesday, May 2 to “Sell” rating. On Wednesday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Sell”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stephens on Wednesday, February 28. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded it to “Hold” rating and $8.5 target in Friday, August 24 report.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $5,628 activity. $44,021 worth of stock was sold by Wilbur Kevin on Friday, June 22.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Merck – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Merck (MRK) Reports LYNPARZA (olaparib) Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 SOLO-3 Trial for Treatment of Relapsed BRCA-Mutated Advanced Ovarian Cancer – StreetInsider.com” published on December 20, 2018, Fool.com published: “3 Big Pharma Stocks Hitting 52-Week Highs — Are They Buys? – Motley Fool” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merck HIV treatments OK’d in Europe – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merck announces executive appointments – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Among 24 analysts covering Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Merck & Co. Inc. had 99 analyst reports since August 13, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, February 26 by Jefferies. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, April 13 by Jefferies. On Friday, July 28 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. Bank of America upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on Thursday, October 13 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, July 17 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, April 26 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, October 12 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) earned “Buy” rating by Berenberg on Tuesday, November 24. As per Tuesday, January 16, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 16 by Citigroup.

Founders Financial Securities Llc, which manages about $511.93 million and $348.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV) by 78,206 shares to 66,808 shares, valued at $7.38 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.