Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 63.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 65,963 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 38,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.19 million, down from 104,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $38.16. About 1.58M shares traded or 46.47% up from the average. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 31.09% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.09% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q Net $100.9M; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Prague, Day One: Solidarity of Western Alliance, Stronger U.S.-Czech Ties; 26/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorporation Names Barbara J. Kennedy Chief Human Resources Officer; 22/03/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 06/03/2018 FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 19/04/2018 – WESTERN ALLIANCE 1Q EPS 96C; 16/04/2018 – Lightstone And Western Alliance Bank Strengthen Relationship With $140 Million Credit Facility And $35 Million Financing; 20/04/2018 – DJ Western Alliance Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAL)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) by 74.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc bought 61,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 144,012 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.17 million, up from 82,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Sterling Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $16.19. About 6.24M shares traded or 118.61% up from the average. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 32.55% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.55% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 18/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 18 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Penn Plaza Financial Center – New York City Region; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp 1Q EPS 43c; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 09/05/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 16-17; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp 1Q Net $39M; 13/04/2018 – Sterling National Bank Grows Commercial Banking and Commercial Finance Units with Key Hires; 16/04/2018 – STERLING BANK PLC STERLNB.LG – GROUP GROSS EARNINGS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DEC 2017 OF 133.5 BLN NAIRA VS 111.4 BLN NAIRA A YR AGO; 11/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 11 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Lefrak City Financial Center – New York City Region; 16/04/2018 – STERLING BANK PLC STERLNB.LG – PROPOSED THAT A DIVIDEND OF 2 KOBO PER ORDINARY SHARE WILL BE PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR 2017; 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Sterling Bancorp (STL) Investors

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 33,620 shares to 249,895 shares, valued at $16.12 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 3,054 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,962 shares, and has risen its stake in International Game Technolog.

Among 16 analysts covering Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Western Alliance Bancorp had 56 analyst reports since September 8, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by FIG Partners on Tuesday, September 8 to “Outperform”. As per Thursday, September 1, the company rating was initiated by Wells Fargo. The stock of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, July 21. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $63.0 target in Tuesday, November 28 report. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Hold” rating and $62.0 target in Tuesday, January 9 report. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, January 8 report. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the shares of WAL in report on Friday, October 20 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Friday, September 29. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 3 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, October 11 report.

Analysts await Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 24.71% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.85 per share. WAL’s profit will be $112.22M for 9.00 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Western Alliance Bancorporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.95% EPS growth.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 1 insider sale for $547,543 activity. GIBBONS DALE also bought $119,050 worth of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) on Friday, July 27. 10,400 shares were bought by Vecchione Kenneth, worth $592,264. The insider Patriarca Michael bought 2,140 shares worth $100,109.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.02, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 30 investors sold WAL shares while 94 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 86.60 million shares or 2.25% more from 84.69 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Zweig owns 38,500 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Aperio Grp Inc Inc Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 26,059 shares. Eaton Vance Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 205,243 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 21,862 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth holds 0.17% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) or 14,601 shares. Moreover, Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 12,650 shares. Howe Rusling stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Federated Investors Pa owns 0% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 7,502 shares. American International Grp invested in 2,139 shares or 0% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 576,535 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability owns 2.02% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 675,322 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Limited Liability Corp owns 12,047 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation has 120,071 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 829 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 7,203 shares or 0% of the stock.

Among 12 analysts covering Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Sterling Bancorp had 43 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the shares of STL in report on Monday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Maxim Group on Wednesday, March 8 with “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by PiperJaffray on Wednesday, November 16 to “Neutral”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, January 25 by Piper Jaffray. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, October 10 by Hovde Group. The rating was maintained by Maxim Group on Monday, December 19 with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, May 5 by FBR Capital. The company was initiated on Tuesday, April 11 by FBR Capital. On Wednesday, January 11 the stock rating was upgraded by PiperJaffray to “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 18 by Zacks.

