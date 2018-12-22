Sterling Capital Management Llc increased Dollar Tree Stores Inc Com (DLTR) stake by 116.98% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Sterling Capital Management Llc acquired 11,636 shares as Dollar Tree Stores Inc Com (DLTR)’s stock declined 0.10%. The Sterling Capital Management Llc holds 21,583 shares with $1.76 million value, up from 9,947 last quarter. Dollar Tree Stores Inc Com now has $19.86 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $83.46. About 5.33 million shares traded or 53.48% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has declined 21.89% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC SEES LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES IN FY 2018; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar Tree’s New Notes Baa3; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Board of Directors; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.73 BLN TO $23.05 BLN; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q Net $160.5M; 16/03/2018 – CFO Wampler Gifts 652 Of Dollar Tree Inc; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN REDUCED EA, WYN, FLT, DLTR, HDS IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees 1Q EPS $1.18-EPS $1.25; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS ON APRIL 19 CO ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK PROVIDING FOR $2,032 MLN IN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING

Sterling Capital Management Llc decreased Procter & Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) stake by 7,384 shares to 143,174 valued at $11.92 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Stericycle Inc Com (NASDAQ:SRCL) stake by 18,764 shares and now owns 383,727 shares. Aflac Inc Com (NYSE:AFL) was reduced too.

Since September 27, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $100,128 activity. $100,128 worth of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) was bought by Lewis Lemuel E on Thursday, September 27.

Among 13 analysts covering Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Dollar Tree had 15 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) on Friday, November 30 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Thursday, June 28. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, December 4. On Friday, November 30 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. On Friday, November 30 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. Atlantic Securities upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Monday, August 13 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, August 31. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) rating on Wednesday, October 17. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $108 target. UBS maintained Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) rating on Friday, August 31. UBS has “Buy” rating and $102 target. The stock of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, August 31 by Telsey Advisory Group.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 53 investors sold DLTR shares while 184 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 210.02 million shares or 0.49% more from 208.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Vestor Limited Liability Corp holds 510 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bryn Mawr Tru Co invested in 0.03% or 5,991 shares. Adage Prtnrs Gp owns 0.11% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 592,045 shares. 117,734 were reported by Highbridge Cap Ltd Liability. First Manhattan Company reported 700 shares. Waddell & Reed Financial holds 0.09% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 516,400 shares. State Street Corp invested 0.06% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Cibc Asset Incorporated, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 40,234 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Sg Americas Ltd Com owns 55,703 shares. Girard Prtnrs holds 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 300 shares. Parkside Bancorporation & Tru has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Banque Pictet And Cie stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Creative Planning invested in 0% or 7,538 shares. Intrepid Cap Mgmt Inc owns 8,195 shares.

