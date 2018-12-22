Sterneck Capital Management Llc decreased International Business Machs (IBM) stake by 11.7% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Sterneck Capital Management Llc sold 2,574 shares as International Business Machs (IBM)’s stock declined 16.83%. The Sterneck Capital Management Llc holds 19,424 shares with $2.94M value, down from 21,998 last quarter. International Business Machs now has $100.82B valuation. The stock decreased 1.84% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.94. About 10.39M shares traded or 47.19% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – PURSUANT TO PATENT ASSIGNMENT AGREEMENT, IBM ASSIGNED TO FINJAN BLUE 30 U.S. PATENTS, 11 RELATED INTERNATIONAL PATENTS; 08/05/2018 – Seneca and IBM team up to offer the first IBM Skills Academy in Ontario; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – CO IS DEVELOPING COMMERCIAL PROOF OF INSURANCE SOLUTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH IBM, WITH INPUT FROM ACORD, CUSTOMER FEEDBACK FROM ISN; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO -SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – IBM – OPERATING (NON-GAAP) PRE-TAX INCOME WAS $1.7 BILLION AND OPERATING (NON-GAAP) NET INCOME WAS $2.3 BILLION IN QTR; 11/04/2018 – Bombora Named to List of Top SaaS Companies Following Customer, Staff and Revenue Growth; 23/04/2018 – The Daily Swig: IBM launches open-source toolkit for #AI developer; 08/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re Notification of filing of document; 26/04/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Contextual Pattern Matching Engine, Supporting Over 200 Programming Languages; 15/05/2018 – IBM joins forces with a start-up to combine crypto with environmental credit trading

Ativo Capital Management Llc decreased Synopsys Inc (SNPS) stake by 22.06% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ativo Capital Management Llc sold 4,462 shares as Synopsys Inc (SNPS)’s stock declined 12.92%. The Ativo Capital Management Llc holds 15,764 shares with $1.55 million value, down from 20,226 last quarter. Synopsys Inc now has $12.06B valuation. The stock decreased 3.46% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $80.8. About 2.71 million shares traded or 102.55% up from the average. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has declined 1.10% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 16/04/2018 – SYNOPSYS – CO AND ARM EXTENDED COLLABORATION, SIGNED MULTI-YEAR SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT EXPANDING SYNOPSYS’ ACCESS TO BROAD RANGE OF ARM IP; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q Rev $776.8M; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.72, REV VIEW $2.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – Oski User Formal Verification Case Studies Showcased at Upcoming Oski Decoding Formal Club, Synopsys SNUG, Cadence CDNLive; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q EPS 67c; 06/03/2018 Synopsys Adds New Algorithms in DesignWare Security Protocol Accelerators to Increase Protection for IoT SoCs; 10/04/2018 – CAST and Achronix Enable Processing from Data Center to the Edge with Lossless Compression IP; 14/03/2018 – Synopsys and Industry Technologists to Address the Path to 2-nm SoC Design; 21/03/2018 – Synopsys Has Acquired Silicon and Beyond Private Limited for Undisclosed Terms; 31/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS ANNOUNCES ACCELERATED BUYBACK PACT WITH WELLS FARGO

Ativo Capital Management Llc increased Sap Se Sp Adr (NYSE:SAP) stake by 2,703 shares to 149,741 valued at $18.42 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Ruths Hospitality Group Inc (NASDAQ:RUTH) stake by 12,011 shares and now owns 32,011 shares. Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) was raised too.

Since August 24, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $9.99 million activity. Shares for $1.02 million were sold by RUNKEL JOHN F JR on Thursday, August 30. $318,770 worth of stock was sold by CHAN CHI-FOON on Friday, December 7. Shares for $4.47M were sold by DE GEUS AART on Friday, December 7. On Friday, August 24 the insider Logan Joseph W sold $2.03M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 23 investors sold SNPS shares while 175 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 128.39 million shares or 0.18% less from 128.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 4 analysts covering Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Synopsys had 4 analyst reports since August 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, October 23 by JP Morgan. Benchmark upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, December 6 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 23 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 5 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $426,695 activity. 8,500 shares were bought by Rometty Virginia M, worth $998,835. 2,000 shares valued at $232,838 were bought by Swedish Joseph on Thursday, November 1. 4,311 shares were bought by TAUREL SIDNEY, worth $495,846 on Wednesday, October 31. $1.67M worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) was sold by Gherson Diane J. Another trade for 2,153 shares valued at $249,722 was made by WADDELL FREDERICK H on Thursday, November 1. On Wednesday, October 31 the insider OWENS JAMES W bought $114,673.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $4.86 earnings per share, down 6.18% or $0.32 from last year’s $5.18 per share. IBM’s profit will be $4.42 billion for 5.71 P/E if the $4.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.42 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 65 investors sold IBM shares while 594 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 492.69 million shares or 0.61% more from 489.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.