Regions Financial Corp increased its stake in Southern Co/The (SO) by 12.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp bought 47,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.45% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 441,307 shares of the central company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.24 million, up from 393,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Southern Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.39B market cap company. It closed at $45.09 lastly. It is up 8.01% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 29/03/2018 – Dominion to complete Atlantic Coast natgas pipe by end 2019; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co: Florida City Gas Transaction’s Target Completion Is 3Q 2018; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. PLANS FIVE-YEAR, $35B CAPITAL PROGRAM, AN INDUSTRI; 21/05/2018 – Southern Slims Down After Bets on Big Projects Fail to Pay Off; 23/05/2018 – Southern Sells Solar Stake to Global Atlantic for $1.2 Billion; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN: ART P. BEATTIE ANNOUNCED HIS PLANS TO RETIRE AS CFO; 16/04/2018 – Southern Co Raises Quarterly Dividend to 60c; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN STILL SEES 4% TO 6% ANNUAL GROWTH; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO 1Q ADJ EPS 88C, EST. 83C

Sterneck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 80.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterneck Capital Management Llc sold 35,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 8,812 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $407,000, down from 44,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterneck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $47.57. About 32.48M shares traded or 131.69% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 7.56% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO KATHY WALLER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished Foodservice Executive Award; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 16% Headwind From Acquisitions, Divestitures and Structural Items in 2Q; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM AND JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN TO FORM CANADIAN JOINT VENTURE TO ACQUIRE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Delivered 4.5% FX-neutral Rev Growth in 1Q; 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – GARDUÑO REPLACES MARTIN JANSEN; 09/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Report: Coca-Cola, Turner unhappy with Grant Hill over Mountain Dew ad; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth 4%; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES VOLUME GROWTH AT 4% – 6% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM O.C. & JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN HAVE SIGNED NON-BINDING LOI TO BUY CANADIAN BOTTLING & DISTRIBUTION BUSINESS

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on February, 15. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.39 per share. KO’s profit will be $1.79 billion for 28.32 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.59% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.74 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 44 investors sold KO shares while 618 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 424 raised stakes. 2.69 billion shares or 0.38% less from 2.70 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Logan Capital holds 119,359 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. 58,669 are owned by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Pinnacle Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 20,255 shares. Congress Asset Management Ma reported 9,758 shares stake. Bbva Compass Savings Bank Inc has invested 0.64% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Smith Moore Co accumulated 22,005 shares. The California-based Perigon Wealth Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.1% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Keybank Natl Association Oh owns 2.08 million shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Camarda Financial Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.09% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Reilly Fin Advisors Ltd Liability invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Wealth Architects Limited Liability Co holds 7,223 shares. Pittenger And Anderson reported 39,143 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Advsr Limited Limited Company holds 0.01% or 406 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Fincl Limited Co invested in 1.46 million shares. Zwj Invest Counsel invested in 1.22M shares or 4.6% of the stock.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “You Should Sell Coca-Cola – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: General Electric vs. Coca-Cola – Motley Fool” published on December 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Coca-Cola signs plastic waste deal – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Coca-Cola: Bye-Bye Discount – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Will PepsiCo’s New CEO Radically Alter Its Strategy? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Among 23 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Coca-Cola had 83 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on Tuesday, January 12 to “Buy” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, January 4. Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Monday, January 9 report. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 21 report. Barclays Capital upgraded the shares of KO in report on Thursday, May 17 to “Overweight” rating. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, February 20 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, October 6 by Jefferies. Morgan Stanley maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on Wednesday, October 31 with “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Friday, September 15, the company rating was initiated by Macquarie Research. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, February 5 by Susquehanna.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 selling transactions for $22.51 million activity. DINKINS JAMES L had sold 9,200 shares worth $450,340 on Tuesday, November 6. The insider MARK LARRY M sold 75,538 shares worth $3.74M. 25,000 The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) shares with value of $1.20M were sold by RIVERA ALFREDO. The insider SMITH BRIAN JOHN sold 43,000 shares worth $2.06M. $761,040 worth of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) was sold by MANN JENNIFER K on Monday, November 19. LONG ROBERT EDWARD also sold $729,768 worth of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) shares.

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $9.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT) by 20,725 shares to 1.19 million shares, valued at $50.45M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) by 3,688 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,071 shares, and cut its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Another recent and important The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news was published by Fool.com which published an article titled: “3 Incredibly Cheap Energy Stocks – The Motley Fool” on November 28, 2018.

Among 20 analysts covering The Southern Company (NYSE:SO), 3 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 15% are positive. The Southern Company had 92 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Wednesday, July 19. Bank of America upgraded the shares of SO in report on Wednesday, October 10 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has “Underperform” rating given on Thursday, August 9 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Monday, October 19 with “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $44 target in Friday, September 21 report. The rating was upgraded by Guggenheim on Thursday, September 14 to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, February 22 with “Buy”. As per Monday, October 29, the company rating was maintained by UBS. SunTrust maintained the shares of SO in report on Friday, February 23 with “Hold” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 31 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold SO shares while 336 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 556.48 million shares or 1.25% less from 563.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 8,380 are held by Penobscot Invest Mgmt Co. Security Natl Co owns 4,525 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Abner Herrman And Brock Limited Liability Company holds 9,371 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 320 are held by Highlander Capital Lc. Bollard Grp Ltd Company stated it has 208,887 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Country Club Tru Co Na holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 8,517 shares. North Star Investment Mgmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 5,600 shares. Moreover, Kcm Invest Advisors Lc has 0.05% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 21,741 shares. Moreover, Birmingham Al has 1.41% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 78,387 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd owns 1,383 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Whittier Trust Of Nevada has 0% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Field Main Bankshares has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). 18,758 are held by Bbva Compass Bancorp Inc. Credit Suisse Ag owns 2.72M shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt invested in 53,323 shares or 0.34% of the stock.