Stevens Capital Management LP Raised Csx (CSX) Stake; Topaz Group (TPZ) Sentiment Is 1.13

Topaz Group Inc (TPZ) investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.04, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. The ratio worsened, as 17 institutional investors started new and increased positions, while 15 decreased and sold their stakes in Topaz Group Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 1.55 million shares, down from 1.77 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Topaz Group Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 10 Increased: 9 New Position: 8.

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased Csx Corp (CSX) stake by 564.38% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Stevens Capital Management Lp acquired 246,240 shares as Csx Corp (CSX)’s stock declined 8.10%. The Stevens Capital Management Lp holds 289,870 shares with $21.47M value, up from 43,630 last quarter. Csx Corp now has $51.26 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $60.7. About 10.00 million shares traded or 64.87% up from the average. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 21.62% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 09/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 18/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 29/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ELKHART & WESTERN RAILROAD CO.–ACQUISITION AND OPERATION EXEMPTION–LINE OF CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 15/05/2018 – CSX SEEING VOLUME RETURN THAT LEFT BECAUSE OF SERVICE ISSUES; 08/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Financial Officer to Address Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation Conference; 29/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS- FCR LLC — AQUISTION EXEMPTION — CSX TRANSPORATION, INC; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q REV. $2.88B, EST. $2.79B; 17/04/2018 – CSX REAFFIRMS YR REV. VIEW, SEES SOLID STEP DOWN IN OPER RATIO; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp Names James Schwichtenberg Chief Safety Officer; 16/03/2018 – More than 100 ex-employees sue CSX after being fired or suspended for taking family medical leave

Among 9 analysts covering CSX (NYSE:CSX), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. CSX had 12 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, October 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 27 by Deutsche Bank. As per Wednesday, July 18, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 18 by Loop Capital. Credit Suisse maintained CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) on Wednesday, October 17 with “Outperform” rating. On Wednesday, July 18 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, June 25 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Tuesday, October 9 report. BMO Capital Markets downgraded the shares of CSX in report on Wednesday, September 5 to “Market Perform” rating. The stock of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 1 by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.11, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 32 investors sold CSX shares while 327 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 567.17 million shares or 1.60% less from 576.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Adage Cap Partners Gru Ltd Co reported 1.06M shares stake. 11.12 million were reported by Wellington Management Llp. Capital Guardian reported 940,189 shares stake. Fmr Ltd Llc has 0.17% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 20.29M shares. Polaris Greystone Fincl Grp Limited Company reported 213 shares. 20,558 are held by Beese Fulmer Inv Incorporated. Markston Intl Ltd accumulated 144,792 shares. Old Point Trust & Fin Services N A reported 12,382 shares. Us Bank De owns 561,837 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Cadinha & Communication Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 5,767 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.13% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Vantage Inv Advisors Limited Liability holds 9,202 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 0.08% or 4,843 shares. Assetmark Inc has 2,821 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 66,297 are held by Burney.

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE) stake by 50,750 shares to 34,901 valued at $418,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) stake by 22,972 shares and now owns 13,911 shares. Grand Canyon Ed Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) was reduced too.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The company has market cap of $. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.