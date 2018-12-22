Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Agco Corp (AGCO) by 4.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc sold 14,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 324,424 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.72 million, down from 338,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Agco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $53.71. About 1.30 million shares traded or 32.80% up from the average. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has declined 22.53% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.53% the S&P500. Some Historical AGCO News: 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Sees FY Adj EPS $3.70; 08/05/2018 – AGCO CORP AGCO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADER; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Sees FY Sales $9.3B; 08/05/2018 – AGCO Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – AGCO Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Sees FY EPS $3.65; 29/05/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for World’s 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers: Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group & Kubota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – AGCO Announces Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – AGCO BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK

Stewart & Patten Co Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 3.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc sold 5,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 150,123 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.62 million, down from 155,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.78% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $125.37. About 4.35M shares traded or 85.10% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 20.58% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 06/05/2018 – FRENCH STATE SHOULD SELL ADP STAKE, FRANCAIS DES JEUX: LE MAIRE; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-ADP sale report puts France’s 70 bln portfolio under spotlight; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR, PARIS AÉROPORT PASSENGER TRAFFIC HAS INCREASED BY 2.3%, WITH A TOTAL OF 31.5 MILLION PASSENGERS; 07/03/2018 MEDIA-France to go ahead with privatisation of ADP -BFM Business; 17/05/2018 – ADP SAYS CANADA ADDS 30.2K JOBS IN APRIL; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Franchise Report (Table); 05/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 175 EUROS FROM 162 EUROS; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Labor Market Maintaining Steady Pace of Strong Job Growth, With Little Sign of Slowdown

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 50 investors sold ADP shares while 461 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 332.04 million shares or 0.51% less from 333.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 2,292 were accumulated by Prelude Cap Limited Liability Company. Cannell Peter B And Incorporated holds 0.48% or 90,488 shares in its portfolio. Hudson Valley Investment Inc Adv reported 30,412 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. White Pine Invest Company reported 1.63% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Bath Savings Trust owns 69,599 shares for 2.29% of their portfolio. Natl Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 6,648 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Bancorporation holds 0.52% or 538,746 shares. 4,750 are owned by Captrust Fincl Advsr. California-based Gamble Jones Inv Counsel has invested 0.2% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Horizon Ltd accumulated 6,223 shares. Cleararc Cap holds 0.22% or 11,320 shares in its portfolio. Conning Inc has invested 1.19% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Commonwealth Bank Of Australia holds 28,195 shares. Moreover, Fmr Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Franklin Street Inc Nc accumulated 1,544 shares.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 13 selling transactions for $32.46 million activity. Black Maria sold $901,811 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Friday, August 31. $1.20M worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Siegmund Jan. Albinson Brock sold 3,345 shares worth $482,851. $166,189 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by McGuire Don on Thursday, September 6. On Friday, August 31 Perrotti Thomas J sold $137,507 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 950 shares. The insider Ayala John sold $1.74 million.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ADP Beats on Q3 Earnings and Revenues, Raises FY18 Guidance – Nasdaq” on May 02, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ADP Hits 52-Week High: What’s Supporting the Stock’s Rally? – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “ADP February 2019 Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Salad of Econ Data for Healthy Markets: ADP, Claims & More – Nasdaq” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ADP Rides on Strategic Business Moves, Strong Balance Sheet – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 15, 2018.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96M and $545.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 3,341 shares to 23,280 shares, valued at $6.19M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 39,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,153 shares, and has risen its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, up 19.19% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.99 per share. ADP’s profit will be $516.53 million for 26.56 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.

Among 22 analysts covering Automatic Data (NASDAQ:ADP), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Automatic Data had 76 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, May 3. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of ADP in report on Thursday, January 18 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 13 by BMO Capital Markets. Bank of America maintained Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) rating on Tuesday, April 17. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $13800 target. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, September 9 by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Wednesday, June 13 with “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Thursday, August 3 report. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of ADP in report on Thursday, February 1 with “Equal-Weight” rating. On Tuesday, June 20 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, August 30 with “Hold”.

Analysts await AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 13.64% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.1 per share. AGCO’s profit will be $97.86M for 10.74 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by AGCO Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 30 investors sold AGCO shares while 98 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 65.50 million shares or 0.52% more from 65.16 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Next Financial Group Inc Inc accumulated 262 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Management stated it has 0.25% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Amg Funds Limited Co holds 0.71% or 16,020 shares in its portfolio. Kessler Group Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 42 shares. Moreover, Ims Capital Mngmt has 0% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 240 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 56,546 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 65,940 shares. Stevens Cap Mngmt Lp holds 0.04% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) or 18,417 shares. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 0.05% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 18,200 shares. Blair William Il stated it has 0% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Zuckerman Inv Group Inc Limited Liability accumulated 2.59% or 195,601 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Company owns 2,662 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.01% or 3,901 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advsr Limited Com has 0.01% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 6,312 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 6,935 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Among 21 analysts covering Agco Corporation (NYSE:AGCO), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 24% are positive. Agco Corporation had 84 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, June 27. UBS upgraded the shares of AGCO in report on Wednesday, June 21 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Monday, May 1. Goldman Sachs upgraded AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) on Friday, December 1 to “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by William Blair to “Outperform” on Tuesday, July 11. The stock of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, February 7. J.P. Morgan upgraded AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) on Wednesday, February 7 to “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold” on Friday, September 15. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of AGCO in report on Thursday, July 6 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 13 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc, which manages about $781.49 million and $941.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 361,725 shares to 431,425 shares, valued at $21.67M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.