Stifel Financial Corp increased Ultimate Software Group Inc (ULTI) stake by 14.72% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Stifel Financial Corp acquired 2,222 shares as Ultimate Software Group Inc (ULTI)'s stock declined 20.46%. The Stifel Financial Corp holds 17,321 shares with $5.58 million value, up from 15,099 last quarter. Ultimate Software Group Inc now has $6.98B valuation. The stock decreased 4.34% or $10.14 during the last trading session, reaching $223.26. About 330,510 shares traded or 10.27% up from the average. The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) has risen 19.57% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.57% the S&P500.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased Bancolombia S A (CIB) stake by 63.02% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Amp Capital Investors Ltd sold 45,800 shares as Bancolombia S A (CIB)'s stock rose 0.82%. The Amp Capital Investors Ltd holds 26,876 shares with $1.12M value, down from 72,676 last quarter. Bancolombia S A now has $31.34B valuation. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $36.35. About 486,016 shares traded or 41.04% up from the average. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has risen 4.05% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.05% the S&P500.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH) stake by 33,479 shares to 259,871 valued at $12.93 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) stake by 21,475 shares and now owns 130,955 shares. Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) was raised too.

Analysts await Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $1.06 EPS, down 15.87% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.26 per share. CIB’s profit will be $913.99M for 8.57 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Bancolombia S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 20 investors sold ULTI shares while 101 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 28.80 million shares or 3.77% less from 29.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Panagora Asset Management accumulated 0% or 600 shares. Oak Ridge Invs Lc accumulated 10,620 shares. Fund Mngmt Sa invested 0.01% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Pennsylvania-based Conestoga Limited Liability has invested 0.1% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). 6,324 were accumulated by Raymond James Advisors. Japan-based Daiwa Secs has invested 0.06% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Disciplined Growth Inc Mn has invested 0.32% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Hhr Asset Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 92,175 shares or 1.71% of the stock. Act Ii Mngmt LP invested in 7.12% or 31,650 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Limited invested in 0.12% or 26,169 shares. Shelton Capital accumulated 0.04% or 2,006 shares. 5,795 were accumulated by Janney Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Fred Alger Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Cibc Asset accumulated 1,056 shares. Meritage Port Mngmt reported 0.66% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI).

Since November 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $3.04 million activity. 494 The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) shares with value of $131,997 were sold by FITZPATRICK JAMES A JR. 4,252 shares valued at $1.09M were sold by Swick Gregory on Sunday, November 4. 7,075 The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) shares with value of $1.82M were sold by Rogers Adam.

Among 7 analysts covering Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Ultimate Software Group had 8 analyst reports since July 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Evercore upgraded The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) rating on Thursday, December 13. Evercore has “Outperform” rating and $310 target. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, August 1. The company was maintained on Monday, July 23 by JMP Securities. The stock of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) has “Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, September 26 by Bank of America. The stock of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) earned “Neutral” rating by Guggenheim on Tuesday, August 21. Credit Suisse maintained The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) rating on Wednesday, August 1. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $310 target. As per Wednesday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus.

Stifel Financial Corp decreased Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T stake by 9,279 shares to 36,080 valued at $1.35M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) stake by 11,803 shares and now owns 134,656 shares. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was reduced too.