YINGLI GREEN ENERGY HOLDING COMPANY LIMI (OTCMKTS:YGEHY) had a decrease of 0.47% in short interest. YGEHY’s SI was 233,000 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 0.47% from 234,100 shares previously. With 48,400 avg volume, 5 days are for YINGLI GREEN ENERGY HOLDING COMPANY LIMI (OTCMKTS:YGEHY)’s short sellers to cover YGEHY’s short positions. The stock increased 4.41% or $0.0075 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1775. About 12,106 shares traded. Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YGEHY) has 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased Occidental Pete Corp Del (OXY) stake by 5.54% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc acquired 5,833 shares as Occidental Pete Corp Del (OXY)’s stock declined 16.18%. The Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc holds 111,129 shares with $9.13M value, up from 105,296 last quarter. Occidental Pete Corp Del now has $45.29B valuation. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $59.98. About 12.54 million shares traded or 127.29% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 7.16% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.16% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FOR CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $1,100 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN FY 2018E; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER; 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E; 03/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS CORP – MOST RECENTLY, STAVROS SERVED AS CFO OF OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 49 investors sold OXY shares while 324 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 590.97 million shares or 0.23% less from 592.33 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Farmers Merchants Investments invested in 0.98% or 174,353 shares. Wade G W Inc reported 0.03% stake. Chevy Chase Hldg Inc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 633,431 shares. Nuwave Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 1,335 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. 37,012 are held by Three Peaks Mngmt Lc. Polaris Greystone Fincl Grp Ltd Llc reported 0.01% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Goelzer Inv Inc holds 0.03% or 3,758 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Co has invested 0.06% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Fifth Third Retail Bank holds 0.07% or 128,870 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0.08% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 1.26 million shares. United Cap Financial Advisers has 253,875 shares. Coastline Tru Com has 43,023 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Company holds 742,448 shares. L & S accumulated 75,445 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Utd Automobile Association accumulated 1.95 million shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Occidental Petroleum had 11 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Monday, October 22 by Raymond James. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $96 target in Monday, November 5 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of OXY in report on Tuesday, November 20 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, October 12 by Morgan Stanley. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, November 7 by Evercore. The rating was reinitiated by PiperJaffray on Friday, September 28 with “Overweight”. Edward Jones upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, September 18 report. On Friday, August 17 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. JP Morgan maintained the shares of OXY in report on Friday, August 10 with “Neutral” rating. As per Wednesday, November 14, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.

Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, assembles, sells, and installs photovoltaic products. The company has market cap of $3.23 million. The firm offers polysilicon ingots and blocks, polysilicon wafers, PV cells, PV modules, and integrated PV systems; and develops and operates solar projects. It currently has negative earnings. It is also involved in the research, manufacture, sale, and installation of renewable energy products; marketing and sale of PV products and related accessories; and import and export trading activities, as well as invests in renewable energy projects.